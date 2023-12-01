The Buildout: Kansas awards $33.5M, Utopia Fiber connects Cedar Hills

The state of Kansas issued roughly $33.5 million in broadband grants this week, including $28.5 million for 12 providers through its Lasting Infrastructure and Network Connectivity (LINC) program, and $5 million for eight providers through its Broadband Acceleration Grants program. The LINC program provided funding for last-mile connections as well as middle mile networks and Internet exchange point facilities (IXPs). Providers receiving last-mile funding included KwiKom ($4.1 million), IdeaTek ($3.8 million) and Vyve ($1.2 million), among others, to reach 2,307 locations. Connected Nation, in collaboration with Hunter Newby, received $5 million to build a carrier-neutral IXP adjacent to Wichita State University's Innovation Campus, and Cunningham Communication received $847,774 for a middle mile project. With matching funds from providers, the total investment for this round of LINC projects is roughly $33.9 million. Additionally, awards through the state's Broadband Acceleration Grants program went to mostly local providers to deliver broadband to 2,294 rural locations across ten counties. The $5 million in grants will be combined with $6.6 million in matching funds for a total investment of nearly $12 million. Grants went to Blue Valley Telephone ($239,619); Haviland Broadband ($249,504); IdeaTek ($1.01 million for two projects); KwiKom ($1.4 million for two projects); Midco ($546,923); Pioneer Comms. ($349,749); SKT – Twin Valley ($615,963 for two projects); and WTC ($621,531).