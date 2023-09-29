Sponsored By

MEASAT connects 600 rural schools in Malaysia via satellite broadbandMEASAT connects 600 rural schools in Malaysia via satellite broadband

MEASAT is now connecting close to 600 schools in remote locations across Malaysia through a high-speed satellite broadband service.

Gigi Onag

September 29, 2023

3 Min Read
A school bus on along a hilly road in Penang, Malaysia
MEASAT now connects 600 schools in remote locations across Malaysia through its high-speed satellite broadband service.(Photo by Abdelrahman Ismail on Unsplash)

Malaysia's rural broadband service provider MEASAT has connected close to 600 schools in remote locations across the country through its high-speed satellite broadband service in line with its commitment to deliver connectivity to underserved communities.

The company's CONNECTme NOW service can "dynamically" allocate bandwidth on demand. As the quota allocation is provided on a per-user basis, schools with populations of any size can easily scale up using this architecture, addressing potential bandwidth congestion.

The service suits locations with little or no terrestrial connectivity and provides equitable access and lower costs per school.

CONNECTme NOW's high-speed Wi-Fi hotspot service provides connectivity to remote areas in Malaysia without 3G/4G mobile or fiber coverage. It enables users to access the Internet with minimal barriers via competitively priced prepaid access codes in small packages that meet end user needs, offering a service with no long-term contracts and more affordable access without high upfront fees.

"In this era when Internet connectivity is a basic utility like water and electricity, satellite broadband can bridge the digital divide for the remaining three percent of Malaysians in remote areas without telecommunications infrastructure," Ganendra Selvaraj, chief commercial officer at MEASAT, said in a statement.

The company said that Internet connectivity services will benefit teachers and students by offering download speeds of up to 100 Mbit/s per location. Beyond the allocated quota for the school, additional quota can be purchased on a per-user basis to meet personal consumption demands.

The service is supported by MEASAT's 24x7 Network Management Centre as well as an established local distributor network. 

MEASAT is collaborating with Maxis to expand high-speed satellite broadband coverage to more schools through its CONNECTme NOW service, which currently covers nearly 4,000 rural and remote sites throughout the country.

Empowering women

MEASAT's push to deliver connectivity to remote school sites is the latest of its community-based initiatives.

Last month, the company teamed up with app-based parcel locker network system Parcel 365 to launch the Program Transformasi Usahawan (PTU) segment of the KampungDigital365.com to help women entrepreneurs in rural villages tap into the digital economy.

KampungDigital365.com aims to help people overcome the limitations of living in remote villages by opening up e-commerce buying and selling, income streams and job opportunities through logistics, skill development and infrastructure support.

The recently activated PTU platform enables corporations and individuals to support the sale of local products, as well as training and creation of employment for villagers. MEASAT provides its CONNECTme NOW service to power this online community.

The PTU will first focus on empowering women entrepreneurs and will target farmers and the youth in subsequent phases. Participants in the PTU will be provided startup capital, training and other tools to get their business activities off the ground.

The inaugural phase of the PTU targets to train 125 entrepreneurs, who support 2,500 villagers from the Orang Asli community, at a projected investment of RM500,000 for all expenses across five months.

By 2027, the KampungDigital365.com initiative aims to have 3,000 participating villages, generating 25 million e-commerce transactions annually.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

See more from Gigi Onag
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Editors' Choice

Featured Videos

Boingo's Mike Zeto talks about the company's new innovation center in front of a wall of monitors.
Customer Experience
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out

Sep 28, 2023

Two badly dressed men stand in front of a window that won't open.
Open RAN
MWC Las Vegas – We don't have time for open RAN
MWC Las Vegas – We don't have time for open RAN

Sep 28, 2023

GSMA CTO Alex Sinclair
Network Automation
GSMA's CTO highlights progress of network API program
GSMA's CTO highlights progress of network API program

Sep 27, 2023

T-Mobile's Mishka Dehghan
Network Automation
T-Mobile's Mishka Dehghan dives into network slicing
T-Mobile's Mishka Dehghan dives into network slicing

Sep 27, 2023

Leading Lights Awards 2023 logo
Network Automation
Light Reading's Leading Lights 2023: The Winners
Light Reading's Leading Lights 2023: The Winners

Sep 25, 2023

Recently Added
Sep 12 - Sep 14, 2023
Tuesday, September 12 & Thursday, September 14, 2023
LEARN MORE