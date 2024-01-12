Broadband equipment spending to dip again in 2024 – Dell'Oro

Sponsored By

Broadband equipment spending to dip again in 2024 – Dell'OroBroadband equipment spending to dip again in 2024 – Dell'Oro

Operator spending on broadband gear will remain sluggish well into 2024, Dell'Oro predicts. But there are signs of a return to growth in 2025 as money from BEAD and other broadband subsidy programs trickle down to suppliers.

Jeff Baumgartner

January 12, 2024

4 Min Read
Market crisis concept. Falling arrow and coins and money
(designer491/Alamy Stock Photo)

Broadband network suppliers weathered a tough 2023 amid lower customer spending fueled partly by operators paring down their existing inventory. Those issues are expected to persist and cause spending patterns to remain sluggish well into 2024, Dell'Oro analyst Jeff Heynen predicts in his outlook for the year.

Broadband network suppliers will be reporting their Q4 results in the coming weeks, but total spending on broadband equipment for 2023 is expected to show a decline of about 10%, Heynen notes.

"Early projections for 2024 indicate an additional 5% year-over-year decrease, as the lagging impact of interest rate increases to curb inflation will be felt more acutely. This additional 5% decrease would put total spending to around $16.5 B – roughly equal to 2021 spending levels," he explains.

Several suppliers have already warned that they don't expect operator spending on broadband gear to pick up until sometime in the second half of 2024. Suppliers are likely to provide updated expectations for 2024 as they issue Q4 2023 financial results in the coming weeks.

A continued slowdown would still amount to a reversal of fortunes for vendors, which saw spending surge from 2020 to 2022 because of network capacity enhancements spurred by the pandemic as people worked and schooled from home.

But it's a pattern that Heynen has seen before. He points out that similar periods of growth from 2003-2006 and from 2010-2014 were followed by two subsequent years of lower spending. But the drivers weren't always the same, he adds. In China, for example, capital spending shifted from broadband to mobile radio access networks (RAN).

A ray of sunshine in 2025

There's room for optimism, though, as Heynen sees "very early signals" of a return to growth in 2025 as money from subsidization programs, including funds for the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, "begin to trickle down to broadband equipment suppliers."

And before that, he also anticipates that there will be "pockets of growth" in areas such as fixed wireless customer premises equipment (CPE), cable distributed access architecture (DAA) gear and ongoing spending on passive optical networking (PON) among smaller tier 2 and tier 3 operators.

Drilling further into the cable segment, Heynen notes that operators will be taking a range of paths to stay competitive. Comcast is moving ahead with its DOCSIS 4.0 deployments based on Full Duplex (FDX) technology and collaborating with Broadcom on a family of "unified" chipsets for modems, amps and nodes that support both FDX as well as the extended spectrum flavor of D4.0.

Operators 'can't wait to deploy Wi-Fi 7'

Heynen also expects to see a new class of gateway from Comcast that incorporates the new, speedy Wi-Fi 7 standard. This week, the Wi-Fi Alliance announced it has established a test bed as it opens up certification testing on Wi-Fi 7 products. Comcast hasn't announced the next phase of its DOCSIS CPE roadmap, but there's already some speculation about a new gateway to be called the XB10. Comcast's current top-of-the-line DOCSIS 3.1 gateway, the XB8, supports Wi-Fi 6E.

"Operators can't wait to deploy Wi-Fi 7 products to help differentiate themselves in increasingly crowded broadband markets and to eliminate much of the confusion in the market with the coexistence of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E," Heynen writes.

Among other operators, Heynen expects Charter Communications to ramp up its deployment of DAA and virtual cable modem termination systems (vCMTSs) this year. He also believes Charter and Cox Communications will move ahead with wider availability of new 1.8GHz amplifiers and taps that will help provide the basis for future DOCSIS 4.0 rollouts.

Recent court documents show that Charter has already engaged MaxLinear for D4.0 modems that support the extended spectrum DOCSIS (ESD) version of D4.0. Heynen believes that Charter will also adopt DOCSIS 4.0 silicon that supports both FDX and ESD. That would represent a nod for Broadcom's new unified chip and a decision by Charter to retain a dual-source approach to DOCSIS silicon.

Enhanced DOCSIS 3.1

The analyst also expects to see ongoing interest in enhanced/upgraded DOCSIS 3.1 networks – something that is being called DOCSIS 3.1 extended, "ultra" DOCSIS 3.1 or "boosted" DOCSIS 3.1 in some circles.  

As Light Reading reported, Broadcom and MaxLinear are working on new D3.1 chipsets that can beef up downstream capacity and speed through the support of additional OFDM (orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing) channels. Some operators are likewise exploring the deployment of new D4.0 modems on their D3.1 networks to achieve similar capacity gains.

That approach could extend the life of DOCSIS 3.1 networks, delay D4.0 upgrades or become an interim step before a future leap to fiber-to-the-premises. But it's still not clear how many operators will pursue this path.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Market crisis concept. Falling arrow and coins and money
Broadband
Broadband equipment spending to dip again in 2024 – Dell'Oro
Broadband equipment spending to dip again in 2024 – Dell'Oro

Jan 12, 2024

Kuala Lumpur skyline with skyscrapers including the Petronas towers.
5G
Malaysia set to roll out second 5G wholesale network
Malaysia set to roll out second 5G wholesale network

Jan 12, 2024

Server rack cluster in a data center
Cloud
Cloud roundup: Google cuts cloud switching fees
Cloud roundup: Google cuts cloud switching fees

Jan 12, 2024

KPN logo on office building
FTTX
Eurobites: KPN buys fiber cooperative's network
Eurobites: KPN buys fiber cooperative's network

Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
5G Advanced Radio Access
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking the 5G-Advanced Opportunity: An Essential Guide to Major RAN InnovationsPartner Report - Unlocking the 5G-Advanced Opportunity: An Essential Guide to Major RAN Innovations
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
2024 Trends to Watch Enterprise 5G Monetization
5G
Partner Report - Monetizing Enterprise 5G in 2024: Strategies for Telcos to Maximize Slicing, Edge, and FWA RevenuesPartner Report - Monetizing Enterprise 5G in 2024: Strategies for Telcos to Maximize Slicing, Edge, and FWA Revenues
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
WWT Immersive XR Experiences
WWT Immersive XR Experiences

Jan 4, 2024

5G
Informa Tech Interview with Huawei about voice evolution and innovations at 5G Core Summit 2023
Informa Tech Interview with Huawei about voice evolution and innovations at 5G Core Summit 2023

Dec 27, 2023

5G
GlobalData Released the High-Stability Core Network White Paper, Unveiling the First Reliability Standard of Core Network
GlobalData Released the High-Stability Core Network White Paper, Unveiling the First Reliability Standard of Core Network

Dec 27, 2023