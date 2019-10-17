& cplSiteName &
Video

Broadband World Forum: What's Beyond the Fiber?

10/17/2019
I've been in Amsterdam this week at the annual Broadband World Forum event and here's what sunk into my grey matter: 10G-PON is getting real; Google is already talking about 'Super-PON'; operators are looking for solutions that go past the end of the fiber – getting the signal from the fiber termination to the end-devices; and, most importantly, everyone's still scratching their heads about how to make money in an era when data volumes are rising but ARPU is declining.
