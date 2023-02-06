What's the Story? TXO takes on tenuous supply chain and equipment incumbents





Light Reading's Tereza Krásová joins the podcast to discuss TXO System's role in the "circular economy."

We discuss why there's an increased demand for repaired and refurbished equipment in the telecom industry and the impact it could have on broader sustainability strategies and larger equipment manufacturers.

For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Background on TXO Systems (00:53)

Understanding the circular economy (01:26)

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain shortages on growth in the circular economy (02:38)

How sustainability goals and the need to reduce spending drive circular economy growth (03:55)

Types of companies looking to TXO Systems for refurbished equipment (06:17)

Where TXO sources and sends its hardware (07:11)

Impact of circular economy on large incumbent equipment vendors such as Ericsson (07:55)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading