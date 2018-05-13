Light Reading Announces 2018 Leading Lights Awards Winners

NEW YORK, NY -- Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, today announced the winners of its Leading Lights Awards program, now in its 14th year. Winners included both major industry names and startups -- such as Amdocs, Comcast Business, Movandi, Sedona Systems and Vapor IO all featured in the roll of honor.

The winners of the Leading Lights Awards, the telecom industry's most prestigious awards program, the latest additions to the Light Reading Hall of Fame and the Women in Comms Awards, were announced last night at an exclusive awards dinner held at Austin's Brazos Hall. The awards were held on the eve of the Big Communications Event (www.bigcommunicationsevent.com).

The Leading Lights program, which this year comprised 24 awards categories as well as Light Reading’s Hall of Fame and Women in Comms Awards, recognizes top companies and executives for their outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovations.

"This year's Leading Lights Awards entries included a record number of remarkable submissions and are testimony to the incredible growth and innovation the global communications industry is experiencing," said Light Reading Editor in Chief Ray Le Maistre. "The judges were extremely impressed with this year's entries. The winners, and all of the finalists, can be proud of their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

To find out who won see:

Leading Lights judging was conducted by Light Reading's editors with input from the analyst team at Heavy Reading.