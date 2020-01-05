Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Taiwan operators post mixed results as they brace for 5G disruption

News Analysis Robert Clark 5/1/2020
Comment (0)

Taiwan's telcos are feeling some of the pain of the coronavirus, but the impending arrival of 5G could be a bigger disruption.

Market leader Chunghwa Telecom posted a modest Q1 result Thursday, with earnings off 0.4% to NT$8.3 billion (US$280 million) and total revenue 6.2% lower at NT$48.2 billion ($1.61 billion).

President and CFO Harrison Kuo said the pandemic had slowed down overall economic activity and cut Chunghwa's enterprise and international roaming revenue.

Mobile revenue was down 7.9% to NT$22.5 billion ($754 million), which he attributed to the fall in handset sales from COVID-19 and higher market competition, including OTT providers.

Rival Taiwan Mobile also reported a 6% revenue fall in its core mobile business, much of it due to the loss of prepaid businesses from the decline in China visitors.

But it also enjoyed a revenue bounce from the pandemic, with total sales up 7% to NT$21.9 billion ($734 million) thanks to its booming online retail business Momo. Net income was up 8% year-on-year to NT$3.3 billion ($110.5 million).

The positive result from diversification into broadband and e-commerce means the company is "better poised for the extended stress on the economy caused by COVID-19," it said.

Taiwan Mobile president Jamie Lin told analysts the operator was well prepared for the start of 5G through its early-bird signings, which had already helped push up ARPU.

But even so it looks to be vulnerable in 5G to its major competitors, Chunghwa and FarEasTone.

The "big three" telcos spent a total of NT$122 billion ($4.1 billion) in a bruising spectrum auction in February.

But while Chunghwa and FarEasTone acquired 90MHz and 80MHz of prime 3.5GHz spectrum, Taiwan Mobile procured just 60MHz.

Taiwan Mobile's Lin and FarEasTone President Chee Ching had a sharp exchange of views over this in March, with Ching arguing that a large swathe of spectrum was essential to perform 5G enterprise services like network slicing.

Lin responded that bandwidth or network performance wasn't the number one issue for customers – otherwise everyone would choose Chunghwa. He also noted that Taiwan Mobile's 5G spectrum bill is a third lower than FarEasTone's and is carrying very little extra debt.

Both operators are also believed to be considering cooperation with the two smaller players who have limited spectrum and need a partner: Asia-Pacific Telecom (APT) in the case of FarEasTone and Taiwan Star in the case of Taiwan Mobile.

The three major telcos all say they will start 5G service in Q3. They must first receive National Communications Commission (NCC) approval for their business and network security plans.

Chunghwa Telecom and FarEasTone have already completed their approvals.

Taiwan Mobile has won the regulator's blessing for its business plan but is still waiting for approval of its information security plan. Both Taiwan Star and APT are yet to receive approval.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated, software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE