Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China regulators target Alibaba as Jack Ma goes missing

News Analysis Robert Clark 1/5/2021
Comment (0)

Five days in and already 2021 is getting weird.

We have just learnt that Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm is lobbying the Swedish government to lift the proposed 5G ban on Huawei and ZTE.

He has even threatened to exit Sweden if his competitors aren't allowed back into the market.

That's dedication. You certainly won't see any Chinese companies advocating on behalf of a foreign competitor.

Now you see him: Alibaba founder and billionaire Jack Ma has been missing since a speech critical of China in October. (Source: World Bank on Flickr CC2.0)
Now you see him: Alibaba founder and billionaire Jack Ma has been missing since a speech critical of China in October.
(Source: World Bank on Flickr CC2.0)

Of course, this has nothing to do with Huawei or Sweden and everything to do with Ericsson in China.

This is the kabuki dance that CEOs must perform for China to demonstrate their reliability. As Ekholm knows, when it comes to business in China, you can't buy too much insurance.

Ericsson is the last foreign vendor standing in the China 5G market. In 2019 China accounted for a bit under 10% of total sales and 40% of Ericsson's global production.

Weaponized words

In today's China, CEOs and their businesses have a habit of coming undone. Most recently Ren Zhiqiang, a well-connected real estate tycoon, earned 18 years in the slammer for calling Xi Jinping leader a "clown."

Another well-backed businessman, financier Xiao Jianhua, was abducted from a Hong Kong hotel in 2017 and much of his business empire has since been dismantled.

Now questions are being asked about Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who has topped the Forbes China rich list for the past few years with estimated net worth of $65.6 billion.

Ma, who formally retired from Alibaba in 2019, hasn't been seen in public since making a speech to the financial community in October in which he assailed China's "lack of a financial system" and complained about the risk aversion of regulators.

Just over a week later authorities pulled the mammoth $37 billion IPO of the Ant Group, Alibaba's payments and fintech subsidiary.

One of the few entrepreneurs widely known outside China, Ma's absence has prompted mounting interest in global media, who have noted his Twitter account has gone silent and that he did not appear for the TV final of an African startup contest in November.

Never too big to fail?

Meanwhile, Beijing has been giving it to Alibaba with both barrels.

The deputy head of the People's Bank of China, Pan Gongsheng, has demanded the company return to its online payments roots, rectify irregularities in insurance and wealth management, and protect customers' private data.

As the Alibaba-owned SCMP.com reported, Pan's scolding "underlined the fintech giant's failure to meet regulatory requirements and its monopolistic behavior. It also outlined the requirements that the company must now meet as soon as possible, including the creation of a revamp plan and an implementation timetable."

Separately, the State Administration of Market Regulation has opened an anti-trust inquiry into Alibaba's ecommerce operations, accusing it of abusing its market dominance.

A veteran China analyst, Johnny Lau, told Apple Daily that Ma had lost the trust of the government and the company would most likely be found guilty of anti-competitive conduct.

Law drew the contrast with yet another tycoon, Wang Jianlin, a real estate developer who also carried the mantle of China's richest man for a number of years before his fall from grace in 2017.

Wang was forced into restructuring his businesses though he has managed to keep most of his wealth. But he has also since kept a low profile.

There's always a price

From a wider viewpoint, Ma's disappearance is another sign of Beijing's ambivalence toward business and technology.

It has vaulting ambitions for AI, the industrial Internet, smart cars, smart cities and the rest.

Want to know more about security? Check out our dedicated security channel here on
Light Reading.

Yet it expects that those who create the technologies and take the risks do so only on the opaque terms set by the party and knowing that the more successful they are the greater the chance of losing their business.

China's leaders would no doubt disagree that they show any ambivalence.

But this formula will hardly inspire the fresh ideas and risk-taking that they are banking on to transform the country into a global tech superpower.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Beamformer Antenna Technology
Dual-Mode 5G Core: TCO Benefits
Building a New World - Evolution From EPC to 5G Core 2.0
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
CommScope CTO: My 2020 predictions – direct hits and near misses By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE