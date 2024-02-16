Sponsored By

A significant number of telecom executives are looking to apply AI technology to their network operations, including the radio access network (RAN). But Nvidia's new survey is important for other reasons too.

Mike Dano

February 16, 2024

4 Min Read
Abstract portal or futuristic data center
(Source: Olga Salt/Alamy Stock Photo)

AI giant Nvidia released its second annual survey of AI usage in the telecom industry. The survey's results highlight both the growing interest in AI technology among executives in the telecom industry as well as Nvidia's high-profile role as perhaps the most important company in the AI sector in general.

Among the survey's findings: Telecom companies are increasingly turning to a hybrid cloud approach – one that uses a mixture of cloud and on-premises infrastructure – in order to run their AI projects. A large number are using AI for customer care services, but a significant number are also looking to apply the technology to their network operations, including the radio access network (RAN). And telecom companies are increasingly struggling to find enough data scientists to head up their AI efforts.

Nvidia said it derived its findings from a survey of 400 "telecom industry professionals" that was conducted between October and December 2023.

Nvidia's outsized role

Of course, AI has arisen as a major topic in the telecom industry and the wider tech industry. Services like ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot have galvanized interest in the ways AI can improve existing systems or create new ones. As a result, companies like Google, Amazon and Microsoft are investing billions of dollars into the core data center architecture necessary to run high-performance AI services.

And Nvidia is central to that investment, considering the company's graphical processing units (GPUs) are viewed as essential to running most advanced AI services. As a result, investors have been flocking to Nvidia, sending the company's stock to sky-high levels. Indeed, Nvidia this week passed both Amazon and Google's Alphabet in total market capitalization, making Nvidia the third most valuable company in the US. Nvidia is scheduled to release its quarterly results early next week, and it's possible the company's shares could climb even higher.

That's why Nvidia's view into the state of AI in telecom is important. The company first conducted a survey of AI in telecom last year, and this year it released its second "State of AI in Telecommunications" edition.

"We're starting to get some actual, real numbers, meaningful numbers around the impacts (of AI)," Nvidia's global head of business development for telco, Chris Penrose, told Reuters. Penrose is widely known in the US telecom industry as the executive who represented AT&T's Internet of Things (IoT) business for years, before moving to IoT player FogHorn in 2020. According to his LinkedIn profile, Penrose joined Nvidia in 2022.

The findings

According to Nvidia's new survey, "AI adoption, especially generative AI, is growing, with a notable increase in AI enthusiasm at the executive level [in telecom]. In addition, compared to last year's report, there's better clarity on the role of AI in the industry, the number of AI use cases is increasing, and the return on investment (ROI) from AI is better understood."

The survey found that 41% of respondents are implementing or using AI, while only 10% are not using the technology. Respondents are also primarily interested in using the technology to improve customer experiences, but a significant number – more than 30% – also want to use it to reduce costs.

In Nvidia's 2022 survey, respondents named their inability to find a suitable return on their AI investment as their biggest challenge. But this year respondents said their biggest challenge was finding suitable data scientists to implement their AI strategy.

In terms of AI networking and operations, 34% said they hoped to apply AI to their network systems, including the RAN. But that's down from 38% in 2022.

Finally, 49% of respondents said they hope to use a hybrid cloud approach to AI next year. 33% said they would take a cloud approach, and just 18% said they would take an on-premises approach.

"The role of AI in the telecom industry is deepening," the Nvidia report summarized. "Insights from industry respondents make it clear that the status and impact of AI are accelerating."

Read more about:

AI

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

TV television displaying streaming content with hand holding a remote control in the foreground
Video Streaming
Comcast, Paramount exploring streaming deal – report
Comcast, Paramount exploring streaming deal – report

Feb 16, 2024

IT Technician Works on Laptop in Big Data Center full of Rack Servers. He Runs Diagnostics and Maintenance.
Data Centers
Microsoft eyes high-speed wireless network inside data center
Microsoft eyes high-speed wireless network inside data center

Feb 16, 2024

Roku logo projected on electric billboard in Times Square
Video Streaming
Roku facing 'challengers on all flanks' – analyst
Roku facing 'challengers on all flanks' – analyst

Feb 16, 2024

Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
Broadband
The Buildout: Broadband expands in the Carolinas
The Buildout: Broadband expands in the Carolinas

Feb 16, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
Sponsored Content
Close the business to network gap with automation
Close the business to network gap with automation
Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband