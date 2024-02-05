Sponsored By

Unified approach will be key to telco AI success – UKTIN

Telcos aren't AI native yet. UKTIN's latest telco AI research suggests that data fragmentation and a patch-like approach to applying models are some of the remaining hurdles.

Tereza Krásová

February 5, 2024

3 Min Read
Yue Wang presenting at UKTIN's telco AI event.
(Source: Tereza Krásová/Light Reading)

During an event in London last week, the UK Telecoms Innovation Network (UKTIN) unveiled some of its telco AI research findings, due to be published later this month. Yue Wang, Samsung UK's head of advanced network research and chair of the UKTIN expert working group responsible for the research, pointed out that a lot of work is ahead of the industry before it becomes "AI native."

At the moment, Wang noted, AI models are applied separately in patches to individual problems. This leads to a situation where two models may not necessarily work well together, which would lead to yet another patch being applied, increasing complexity.

She said a much better approach would be to have a common framework that would allow AI models to be developed, validated and deployed. This, Wang said, would help overcome initial barriers with data and computational resources. It would also help prevent fragmentation and reduce the cost of integration of different AI solutions at a later date.

Seamless integration

In fact, one of the recommendations in UKTIN's upcoming white paper will be to establish a cohesive testbed for 6G that will facilitate seamless integration and assessment of multivendor interoperability solutions.

At the moment, Wang noted networks are far from being AI native. Once we reach that milestone, however, it will bring its own set of challenges. One of them will be making sure that different AI applications work collaboratively across multiple use cases rather than addressing them separately.

Compatibility will, therefore, be crucial. "Even if I have a perfect AI model that is designed and tested again and again against a particular use case, it doesn't necessarily mean it will work well with other AI products," she said. 

The challenge, according to Wang, will be making sure that models trained by different vendors using different data sets in different environments will behave as expected when deployed in the network, given AI is, at the moment, basically a black box.

While a lot of AI training currently happens in the cloud, relying on a centralized server, Wang said that "there is a significant trend where the computational tasks are moving closer to the data source, for example, to the edge and 5G equipment." This helps reduce latency and data passage. Semiconductors can play a significant role, according to Wang, as AI accelerators can reduce costs and power consumption.

She points to privacy and security concerns as a potential challenge arising from working with hyperscalers, despite advantages in the form of avoiding large upfront costs and not having to worry about maintenance. Wang points to the UK government's push to build domestic hyperscalers, such as in Edinburgh and Bristol, as an alternative.

At the same time, she notes that it is important for these facilities to keep pace with hyperscalers, which tend to update their data centers with the latest GPU. 

Data headache

One of the takeaways from the event was that data represents a bigger challenge than computing resources. Apart from GDPR security concerns, the data collected can also be incomplete and difficult to process for various reasons. 

Another challenge is data fragmentation, with UKTIN recommending the creation of a data accessibility initiative that would facilitate safe and secure sharing of telco data for the purposes of telco AI R&D and innovation. Wang points to the EU's Gaia-X project as an example that such an initiative could be modeled after.

The issue is that networks generate an abundance of data, with Wang saying they are stored and processed differently in the network, which makes data sharing difficult. While there are standardization activities ongoing to resolve this issue, the fact that several of them are taking place at the same time does not help overcome the challenge.

During a panel session, the University of Edinburgh Associate Professor and Net AI founder and CEO Paul Patras pointed out that the quantity of data available does not necessarily help resolve a problem. Instead, the challenge is to collect the right data needed. 

Read more about:

AI

About the Author(s)

Tereza Krásová

Tereza Krásová

Associate Editor, Light Reading

Associate Editor, Light Reading

See more from Tereza Krásová
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Verizon signage at MWC 2023 in Las Vegas
Open RAN
Verizon embraces 'open RAN' messaging
Verizon embraces 'open RAN' messaging

Feb 5, 2024

Frontier logo hovering over a city skyline
Broadband
Frontier sparks 'formal and comprehensive review process'
Frontier sparks 'formal and comprehensive review process'

Feb 5, 2024

Connection with optical fiber showing speed
FTTX
For telecom vendors, the waiting continues
For telecom vendors, the waiting continues

Feb 5, 2024

Smartphones from different brands in a pile.
Sustainability
Orange offers greener mobile solutions to French businesses
Orange offers greener mobile solutions to French businesses

Feb 5, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Broadband
What you need to know about the municipal broadband debate
What you need to know about the municipal broadband debate
Hand Holding smartphone using a smart home system
IOT
CES 2024: Building the glue that holds the smart home together
CES 2024: Building the glue that holds the smart home together