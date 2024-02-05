Sponsored By

SKT earnings fuelled by AI as it plots further products in 2024

SKT's full-year earnings are up 21% on the back of AI-fueled cloud and data center growth and tight cost control.

Robert Clark

February 5, 2024

2 Min Read
The SK telecom stand during the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona
(Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News)

SK Telecom (SKT), South Korea's biggest mobile operator, boosted operating profit by 17% in Q4, powered by AI-related growth and lower costs.

In its regulatory filing the company said sales for the quarter rose 3% to 4.53 trillion Korean won (US$3.4 billion dollars), with core MNO revenue up just 0.9% but with cloud and enterprise sales advancing strongly.

The biggest revenue surge came in data center and cloud on the back of AI demand, the company said. Full-year data center revenue rose 30% to 202 billion Korean won (US$150 million), while cloud sales spiked 37% to KRW146 billion ($109 million).

Over the full-year, net earnings rose 21% to KRW1.15 trillion ($860 million) and operating profit was up 8.8% on just 1.8% higher revenue. The company also kept a lid on costs, with opex nearly a percentage point below revenue growth, while capex was down 15.8% for the quarter and 9.6% for the full year.

SKT has set a revenue target of KRW17.9 trillion ($13.4 billion) for 2024, roughly 2% above 2023, CFO Kim Yang-sup said. With 5G accounting for two-thirds of mobile subscriptions, he said growth from the MNO business was inevitably slowing down.

Enhanced experience

He said the operator aimed to incorporate AI into its mobile and broadband offerings to optimize products and ensure high-quality customer service that would enhance customer experience.

The prime example was the AI assistant A. (known as A-dot), which had attracted 3.4 million subs since launch last September through functions including call summary, real-time interpretation and playlist creation.

"We believe that the success of A. is the result of continued effort to deliver value to customers by offering diverse useful services and features such as call recording and summary and sleep management," Kim said.

SKT is also developing telco-specific services using its large telco datasets, working with telco partners DT, Singtel and e&. "It is our target to release commercial features that can be applied for AI contact centers and telco agents in the first half of this year," Kim said.

"We're currently working on commercializing AI tools that will effectively support localization and advancement of diverse telco-specific services through our own efforts and in cooperation with external partners," he added.

The company is still weighing a possible IPO for SK Broadband, which contains the SKT data center and media business, but has set no timetable on it.
SK Telecom's stock on the KRX closed 0.4% higher Monday.

Read more about:

AIAsia

About the Author(s)

Robert Clark

Robert Clark

Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

Robert Clark is an independent technology editor and researcher based in Hong Kong. In addition to contributing to Light Reading, he also has his own blog,  Electric Speech (http://www.electricspeech.com). 

See more from Robert Clark
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Verizon signage at MWC 2023 in Las Vegas
Open RAN
Verizon embraces 'open RAN' messaging
Verizon embraces 'open RAN' messaging

Feb 5, 2024

Frontier logo hovering over a city skyline
Broadband
Frontier sparks 'formal and comprehensive review process'
Frontier sparks 'formal and comprehensive review process'

Feb 5, 2024

Connection with optical fiber showing speed
FTTX
For telecom vendors, the waiting continues
For telecom vendors, the waiting continues

Feb 5, 2024

Smartphones from different brands in a pile.
Sustainability
Orange offers greener mobile solutions to French businesses
Orange offers greener mobile solutions to French businesses

Feb 5, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Broadband
What you need to know about the municipal broadband debate
What you need to know about the municipal broadband debate
Hand Holding smartphone using a smart home system
IOT
CES 2024: Building the glue that holds the smart home together
CES 2024: Building the glue that holds the smart home together