Sponsored By

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia and Orange slip into an extreme deep sleep; BICS hooks up with Skylo; Telefónica and Matsuko tout new hologram tech.

Paul Rainford

February 20, 2024

3 Min Read
BT sign
(Source: BT)

  • BT is hoping to make its software engineers more efficient by giving them access to Amazon Web Services' CodeWhisperer generative AI tool, which provides real-time AI-powered code suggestions in multiple integrated development environments (IDEs) based on natural-language comments and existing code, across 15 coding languages. It is also claimed that the tool helps developers code more responsibly, by filtering out code suggestions that might be considered biases or unfair. BT says that CodeWhisperer is already providing 15-20 suggestions for code per active users per day, with an acceptance rate of 37% by the engineers using the platform.

  • "Extreme deep sleep energy saving mode." Hmmm, doesn't that sound lovely? Well, Nokia and Orange obviously think so too, because Nokia has introduced it, and Orange plans to roll it out in the second half of 2024 to improve the energy efficiency of its mobile networks without impairing performance or the customer experience. The new mode shuts down radio equipment in no-traffic periods and, claims Nokia, can reduce energy consumption at radio level by a factor of eight compared to the traditional "deep sleep" mode.

  • BICS, the international services arm of Belgium's Proximus, has announced a tie-up with satellite connectivity company Skylo. The partnership will allow BICS to draw upon Skylo's network of geostationary satellites covering 13.7 million square miles of land and sea for direct NB-IoT-to-satellite connectivity for its business customers. Skylo will also use BICS' IPX offering to reach a telco audience, delivering IoT non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity to enterprise customers of partner mobile operators and MVNOs.

  • Meanwhile, parent company Proximus is planning a restructuring on its IT services side, intending to transfer the Proximus B2B activities in IT to its affiliate, PICT. The plan, if it gets the green light from the various stakeholders being consulted, would see the transfer of around 350-400 employees working in the Enterprise business unit of Proximus to PICT as of July 1, 2024. Anne-Sophie Lotgering, currently enterprise market lead of Proximus, will head up the newly created entity.

  • Telefónica has teamed up with Matsuko and Nvidia to develop new, 5G-based technology that allows users to generate their own holograms as well as 3D holograms of objects under discussion – such as building models, say – for remote meetings using only their smartphone cameras. A special session is being run at Mobile World Congress at Telefónica's booth to demonstrate the technology.

  • And in yet another collaboration, Switzerland's Sunrise has hooked up with Accenture to offer managed security to Swiss business customers. The Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service will monitor a company's entire IT landscape around the clock, from user devices  and the company’s servers, applications and networks, right through to cloud-based IT services.

  • UK mobile operator EE has enhanced its 4G coverage in five villages in rural North Yorkshire, including the marvellously named Blubberhouses. The upgrades also cover transport routes, such as sections of the East Coast Main Line railway. Most of the masts involved in the project have been built or upgraded as part of the UK government's Shared Rural Network (SRN), a £1 billion initiative to extend 4G connectivity to rural communities.

Read more about:

AIEurope

About the Author(s)

Paul Rainford

Paul Rainford

Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

Paul is based on the Isle of Wight, a rocky outcrop off the English coast that is home only to a colony of technology journalists and several thousand puffins.

He has worked as a writer and copy editor since the age of William Caxton, covering the design industry, D-list celebs, tourism and much, much more.

During the noughties Paul took time out from his page proofs and marker pens to run a small hotel with his other half in the wilds of Exmoor. There he developed a range of skills including carrying cooked breakfasts, lying to unwanted guests and stopping leaks with old towels.

Now back, slightly befuddled, in the world of online journalism, Paul is thoroughly engaged with the modern world, regularly firing up his VHS video recorder and accidentally sending text messages to strangers using a chipped Nokia feature phone.

See more from Paul Rainford
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Walmart storefront
Video Streaming
Walmart tunes up smart TV play with $2.3B deal for Vizio
Walmart tunes up smart TV play with $2.3B deal for Vizio

Feb 20, 2024

Orange logo outside its retail shop in Spain.
Regulatory & Politics
EU approves Spanish Orange, Másmóvil merger with Digi to become MNO
EU approves Spanish Orange, Másmóvil merger with Digi to become MNO

Feb 20, 2024

Hourglass Outdoors - sunlit hourglass or sand timer with a background of flowing water.
Private Networks
In private wireless 5G, reality is strangling hype
In private wireless 5G, reality is strangling hype

Feb 20, 2024

Gavel with golden scales on table in front of a US flag
Video Streaming
DoJ to review ESPN-Fox-WBD sports streaming JV – report
DoJ to review ESPN-Fox-WBD sports streaming JV – report

Feb 20, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
Sponsored Content
Close the business to network gap with automation
Close the business to network gap with automation
Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband