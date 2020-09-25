Sign In Register
Verizon becomes official 5G partner of NHL

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/25/2020
Comment (0)

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Verizon and the National Hockey League (NHL®) are bringing the power of 5G to center ice with an exclusive, multi-year deal that will make Verizon the League's Official 5G Partner, Official Wireless Services Partner and Official Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Partner in the U.S. Verizon also becomes an Official Technology Partner for the League. Additionally, as a Season-Long Fantasy Partner of the NHL, Yahoo Sports will have the opportunity to offer game highlights and other official NHL-produced content to its fantasy players. Yahoo Sports will also receive an Official Sports Betting Partner designation and associated promotional rights for use in connection with its strategic partnership with BetMGM.

With the focus of the partnership on 5G, Verizon will have opportunities to work with arena operators to install Verizon 5G in select U.S. NHL arenas and to offer consumer demonstrations of this cutting-edge technology at NHL events. Verizon will also pilot the development of a MEC use case for in-venue applications which could include real-time access to video highlights enabled by Verizon 5G technology.

"5G Ultra Wideband opens up new opportunities for sports fans and now especially NHL fans to interact with their favorite teams and players, giving them the ability to watch the game from multiple angles, as well as get stats and fantasy scores on players through immersive fan experiences," said John Nitti, Chief Media Officer, Verizon. "Through our partnership with the NHL, we're looking forward to highlighting solutions that enhance the fan experience and working together to build the next generation of hockey fandom no matter where you are."

"The NHL is excited to partner with Verizon to build the future of the NHL fan experience on a Verizon 5G infrastructure in NHL arenas, at NHL events and at home throughout the United States," said Dave Lehanski, NHL Executive Vice President, Business Development and Innovation. "Together, the NHL and Verizon will leverage the capabilities of Verizon 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) to provide fans with access to entirely new experiences and ways to consume live game content, including leveraging the output of our puck and player tracking system, all in 'true' real time. Being on the forefront of innovation is great for our game and especially our fans – and these types of advancements are only possible with best-in-class partners like Verizon."

This partnership with the NHL, a recognized leader in technology innovation throughout all of sports, is the latest proof point in Verizon's use of 5G to help shape the future of sports and entertainment.

Verizon

