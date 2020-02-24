Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Private equity, tower companies could buy Boingo – analysts

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/24/2020
Comment (0)

Boingo's management has reportedly hung a "for sale" sign atop the company's offices and is now waiting for the offers to roll in.

And, according to some industry analysts, there's a good chance that some of the nation's major tower companies – such as Crown Castle or American Tower – might make a bid.

Bloomberg reported that unnamed buyers have approached Boingo's management with purchase offers. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation, the publication noted the company is now working with an unidentified adviser to explore its options. Bloomberg specifically noted that Boingo could attract interest from private equity firms, infrastructure funds or strategic buyers.

Bloomberg added that Boingo's management hadn't made any decisions, and the company could ultimately remain independent.

Several analysts – including Roger Entner of Recon Analytics and Ken Rehbehn of Critical Communications – said that US cell tower companies, including American Tower, Crown Castle and SBA Communications, might make an offer for the company.

They added that other small cell and wireless network installation companies like ExteNet Systems – which is backed by investment giant Digital Colony – might also make a play for Boingo.

The bulk of Boingo's revenues are tied up in building WiFi and cellular networks on military bases, airports and other large venues. Although Boingo initially made a name for itself selling WiFi access to consumers in public venues – indeed, the company's stock ticker symbol is "WIFI" – much of Boingo's business has shifted away from the retail market. The company's now well known in the industry for installing and managing wireless networks for venues like airports or indoor Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) for cellular operators like Verizon.

As such, Boingo's business model lines up relatively closely to those of tower companies like Crown Castle, which build and manage macro cell towers and small cells for cellular network operators like AT&T and Verizon.

However, according to analyst John Byrne with GlobalData, the global nature of Boingo's efforts could complicate the company's sale. "While most of their DAS business is in the US, their WiFi hotspot network is most prevalent in Asia – 3x as many hotspots as in North America," he wrote in response to questions from Light Reading.

For example, Boingo recently touted its WiFi network for London's Heathrow Airport.

"It's hard to envision a single buyer being interested in all of those assets," Byrne explained. "Given that the stock has fallen so far from its peak, I could also envision a private equity buyer coming in and trying to maximize the value of the individual parts."

Boingo's shares recently fell to lows the company hadn't seen since 2016, developments that coincided with the company trimming 16% of its workforce.

Byrne acknowledged that there are a few communications infrastructure companies with global ambitions. For example, American Tower has been purchasing cell towers in Africa, while SBA has been active in Brazil recently. And ExteNet's Digital Colony is allied with Colony Capital, and those two investment firms have backed telecom deals stretching from UK to Canada to Brazil.

Light Reading has reached out to Boingo and will update this story when the company replies.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei AirPON: Opening the Door to Fiber Network Rollout for Mobile Operators By Huawei
Technical Innovation Accelerates Connecting the Unconnected, Says Huawei's Ritchie Peng By Huawei
Building the Modern 5G Network Requires the Use of Modern Digital Solutions By Huawei
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE