MTS and Huawei launch commercial 5G experience in Moscow

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/16/2021
MOSCOW – MTS, Russia's largest mobile operator, and Huawei have activated 5G networks at 14 iconic locations in Moscow. They have also launched a "5G Has Come" promotion to showcase a whole new mobile experience with fast connection, fast download, and smooth gaming. This activation is a milestone preluding accelerated commercialization of 5G in Russia and marks MTS and Huawei's first achievement in the "5G City" joint innovation project.

MTS is the first telecom operator in Russia to be granted the 5G license. It has given strategic priority to 5G network construction and service development. In October last year, MTS and Vladivostok TV debuted a live TV service using 5G modules, which was an instant hit. Lately, MTS and Huawei co-launched live broadcasts using Huawei 5G smartphones in 14 5G experience arenas, showcasing to users in Russia the new 5G experience in terms of connection, download, and gaming. The test results were positive — over 1 Gbps connection speed, 2 GB of files and applications downloaded in merely 10 seconds, and online gaming meeting latency requirements anywhere.

MTS introduced Huawei's proprietary Super Blade Site solution to simplify the deployment of 5G sites in the 14 pilots. Given that over 40% of sites in Moscow are macro pole sites, the Super Blade Site solution with antenna/AAU, RF and BBU products integrated in a blade which resolve difficulties in antenna installation space and site rent.

"5G has been and will remain a top priority for MTS. We are eager to explore and develop 5G applications for our individual and enterprise users to drive the national economy. At 14 pilot sites a big number of consumers can experience the 5G benefits — high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity for next-generation applications. This also gave us unique opportunity to monitor infrastructure performance and service quality under real usage" said Victor Belov, MTS Chief Technology Officer.

"With careful management of customer requirements and profound market insights, Huawei provides leading 5G solutions that best suit the needs of our Russian partners. We will continue to help MTS explore 5G applications and innovate together with industry partners in Russia by using cloud computing, big data, IoT, and other technologies," said Zhao Lei, Director of Huawei Eurasia CNBG.

