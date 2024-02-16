Sponsored By

Telekom Malaysia (TM) and Maybank Islamic have joined forces to deliver what is claimed to be Malaysia's first Islamic banking-as-a-service (BAAS) solution powered by 5G.

Gigi Onag

February 16, 2024

2 Min Read
TM and Maybank Islamic launch 5G-powered banking as a service
Dato' Mohamed Rafique Merican, Maybank Islamic's CEO, and Shanti Jusnita Johari, chief commercial officer for consumer strategy and business at Unifi (third and fourth from left) at the launch of the "Go Niaga" mobile business banking bundle.(Source: Telekom Malaysia)

Telekom Malaysia (TM) and Maybank Islamic have joined forces to deliver what is claimed to be Malaysia's first Islamic banking-as-a-service (BAAS) solution powered by 5G with yesterday's launch of the "Go Niaga" mobile business banking bundle.

Targeted at both consumers and micro, small and midsized enterprises (MSMEs), the partnership combines Maybank Islamic's financial services and TM's Uni5G Postpaid Biz mobile packages.

The Go Niaga mobile banking bundle aims to address the essential banking needs of local entrepreneurs and MSMEs, filling current market gaps that prevent them from participating in e-commerce. It is designed to help businesses manage finances, improve incomes and offer digital payment options powered by secure 5G connectivity and networks.

"This partnership is a significant step forward in financial inclusion. By embedding Maybank Islamic's BaaS solutions within Unifi Business' platforms, previously unbanked or underbanked individuals and businesses will gain access to Maybank's essential financial services and 5G mobile connectivity through TM's cutting-edge technologies," said Dato' Mohamed Rafique Merican, Maybank Islamic's CEO, in a joint statement.

Unifi Business is TM's digital business solutions arm, which is tasked with managing this latest collaboration with Maybank Islamic.

"While the technology originates from the BaaS concept, what makes it unique is its adherence to Islamic principles, making it the pioneering example of its kind in Malaysia. It combines modern technology with the ethical requirements of Islamic finance, providing innovative and faith-based financial services," he added.

The Go Niaga bundle includes account and credit facilities as well as payment acceptance facilities through Maybank Islamic's QRPay Biz and Tap2Phone, which enables cloud POS (point-of-sale) via mobile devices to facilitate digital/card payments.

The bundle also includes any one of Unifi's three Uni5G Postpaid mobile plans and comes with free 5G mobile devices – which the companies say will ensure "secure access to financial services as well as bring 5G capabilities to more communities."

A digitally inclusive nation

Shanti Jusnita Johari, chief commercial officer for consumer strategy and business at Unifi, said TM's collaboration with Maybank Islamic ''paves the way to a digitally inclusive nation."

Malaysia has more than 400,000 MSMEs, which account for nearly 38% of the country's GDP. They are considered a key growth engine of the local economy. Yet their potential is often dimmed by limited access to digital tools and financial services, according to Johari.

"This is even more apparent among underserved segments, micro and small businesses who face the most challenges in accessing financial services and digital innovations that are necessary to elevate their lives and livelihoods," said Johari. "We believe this partnership is a timely intervention to effectively address these challenges and help local businesses seize the opportunities of the digital economy."

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

See more from Gigi Onag
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Abstract portal or futuristic data center
AI & Machine Learning
What Nvidia's survey says about AI in telecom
What Nvidia's survey says about AI in telecom

Feb 16, 2024

TV television displaying streaming content with hand holding a remote control in the foreground
Video Streaming
Comcast, Paramount exploring streaming deal – report
Comcast, Paramount exploring streaming deal – report

Feb 16, 2024

IT Technician Works on Laptop in Big Data Center full of Rack Servers. He Runs Diagnostics and Maintenance.
Data Centers
Microsoft eyes high-speed wireless network inside data center
Microsoft eyes high-speed wireless network inside data center

Feb 16, 2024

Roku logo projected on electric billboard in Times Square
Video Streaming
Roku facing 'challengers on all flanks' – analyst
Roku facing 'challengers on all flanks' – analyst

Feb 16, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
Sponsored Content
Close the business to network gap with automation
Close the business to network gap with automation
Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband