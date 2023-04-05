T‑Mobile supercharges 5G standalone uplink speeds

BELLEVUE, Wash. – T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today it achieved another 5G U.S. first by leveraging uplink (UL) carrier aggregation in the field on the country's only nationwide 5G standalone (SA) network. Working with Nokia and a test smartphone powered by Snapdragon® 5G Modem-RF System from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the Un-carrier hit a top UL speed of 207 Mbps in the test – the fastest ever recorded using sub-6 GHz spectrum! This comes just weeks after T-Mobile made the same move in the lab, hitting similar speeds.

5G carrier aggregation allows T-Mobile to combine multiple channels (or carriers) to deliver greater speed and performance. In this test, the Un-carrier merged two 5G channels of mid-band spectrum – 2.5 GHz Ultra Capacity 5G and 1900 MHz. That's like taking two separate highways and turning them into a superhighway where traffic can zoom faster than before. Customers with compatible devices will begin taking advantage of UL 5G carrier aggregation early next year when T-Mobile begins rolling it out.

This is just the latest in a series of important 5G SA milestones for T-Mobile. The Un-carrier was the first in the world to launch a nationwide 5G SA network in 2020 – one that remains the ONLY nationwide 5G SA network in the U.S. Since then, T-Mobile has been driving toward a true 5G-only experience for customers by spearheading advancements like carrier aggregation and VoNR.

Read the full press release here.

T-Mobile