IBM's Andrew Coward on managing MEC and multicloud mayhem





Former CEO of Lumina Networks Andrew Coward joins the podcast to discuss his new role as general manager of software-defined networking at IBM and how the company is addressing enterprise needs for multicloud management. He also discusses challenges in edge computing and private 5G use cases, and whether telcos are well suited to support metaverse applications.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Coward's role at IBM and the company's increased focus on multicloud, software-centric services, automation and more (00:57)

New challenges to managing an ever-expanding multicloud for enterprise customers (03:08)

Applying more visibility and control to traffic management across clouds and the impact of IBM's acquisition of Turbonomic (05:28)

Edge computing at a chocolate factory (08:30)

Whether telcos are strategically placed to have a defining role in the future of metaverse applications (17:11)

Supply chain impacts on 5G deployments (25:43)

