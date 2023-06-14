Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Ericsson sends its one millionth 5G radio to Telia

News Wire Feed

STOCKHOLM – The millionth radio from Ericsson is a cutting-edge 5G Massive MIMO radio, known as antenna-integrated radio (AIR) solution, specifically an AIR 3278. It consumes less energy and boasts a smaller and lighter design compared to previous generations, while also offering larger bandwidth and higher capacity. AIR 3278 features an impressive Massive MIMO configuration with 32 transmit and 32 receive antennas integrated into a single radio unit. Ericsson remains committed to further reducing the size and energy consumption of its 5G radio products, while also developing new technologies for energy-efficient installation.

Ericsson and Telia have been delivering secure, fast and reliable wireless network coverage to the Nordics – and beyond – since the dawn of the mobile era. Since laying the foundation for mobile communication across the globe more than forty years ago, billions of people worldwide now rely on the Ericsson and Telia innovation. The production of the millionth 5G radio is a significant milestone in the long-standing partnership, which was celebrated by the President and CEO of Ericsson, Börje Ekholm and Allison Kirkby, President and CEO, Telia Company with the signing of the radio in Kista, Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm, earlier this year.

Ericsson is providing Telia with all their 5G sites in Sweden, Norway, Estonia and Lithuania, bringing in with the collaboration unparalleled benefits and best 5G experiences to Telia's subscribers and enterprise customers. 5G is a catalyst for digital transformation, enabling new use cases and redefining the future of home and workplace with innovation, sustainability and security at its core.

The Flex factory in Tczew, Poland is one of the main European facilities for Ericsson's 5G radio production. It produces the bulk of the volumes going to Telia's network. The facility is a strategic part of Ericsson's global supply chain, where the company is working close to its customers through European operations. With Ericsson equipment, Telia can provide the best 5G network experience for their subscribers.

Ericsson and Telia will continue driving new innovations together within 5G. Earlier this year, the two companies joined forces and launched their new 5G innovation program NorthStar for industrial enterprises. The NorthStar program aims to speed up the adoption and transformation of industries with 5G, by developing and implementing new digital solutions. Telia and Ericsson also switched on a private 5G network in Tallinn in early May 2023 as part of their 5G collaboration.

Read the full press release here.

Ericsson

Telia

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE