Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G

EE ramps up 4G small cell rollout to over 600 sites

News Analysis

The recent annual Small Cell World Summit provided a useful reminder that the deployment of small cells is still at a relatively early stage, with the current focus on increasing network capacity through densification to reduce congestion.

That certainly seems to be the approach of BT-owned mobile operator EE, which has just announced the rollout of a further 411 4G small cells spread across various cities in its UK network. This adds to the 200 that the operator deployed early last year, and means total EE small cell sites now stand at 611 nationwide.

Again using kit from Nokia's Airscale portfolio, EE still reckons customers can enjoy up to 300Mbit/s downlink speeds when in range of a small cell. EE told Light Reading last year that the signal range, on average, was between 150 and 200 meters.

A site maintained by neutral-host specialist Freshwave in central London. (Source: Iain Morris/Light Reading)
A site maintained by neutral-host specialist Freshwave in central London.
(Source: Iain Morris/Light Reading)

EE also indicated that "hundreds more small cells" will be deployed in the coming months, both in existing and new towns and cities. Furthermore, it has started trials on deploying outdoor small cells to boost 5G capacity using Airscale equipment, which can be software-upgraded to 5G. The 611 small cell sites already carry 20 terabytes of data traffic every day.

EE's street-level small cell rollout uses licensed 1800MHz and 2.6GHz airwaves coupled with unlicensed 5GHz spectrum. Licensed-assisted access (LAA) of this sort allows network operators to exploit additional 5GHz capacity on the downlink. In July 2021, EE first introduced LAA to the UK (in a part of London) using Nokia FlexiZone Multiband small cells.

Not just Nokia

EE said it used "advanced network analytics" to identify areas where small cells could deliver a boost to network performance. The small cells are typically attached to existing street assets, such as BT's red telephone boxes as well as lamp posts and CCTV columns. EE noted that it has installed about 60 small cells on BT's new digital Street Hubs.

James Hope, director of mobile radio access networks at EE, observed that small cells "are becoming an increasingly integral part of our mobile network" as demand for data continues to rise.

"Our partnership with Nokia ensures customers continue to benefit from our fastest 4G speeds even at the busiest times and in the most congested of locations," Hope added.

Although only Nokia kit is currently used live for outdoor small cells, EE has previously indicated it will be "trialing with additional vendors in the future." In December last year, EE also announced it was the first operator to take part in Freshwave's deployment of a pilot small cell-based outdoor 4G and 5G mobile network in the City of London.

Furthermore, BT Wholesale is trialing C-RAN technology in Leeds. The new technology uses cloud computing technology to support 5G connectivity, meaning it can be fitted into a range of different units such as existing street furniture.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
C-BAND Is Here – Will My Radio Work?
Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
China Mobile Completes China's First 5GC Resource-Pool Switchover with Huawei's Core Network O&M Solution By Huawei
ZTE reaffirms its commitment to ITU's Partner2Connect Digital Coalition By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE