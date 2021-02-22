Comcast's FreeWheel names Yuling Ma as CTO

NEW YORK – FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, today announced that it has appointed Yuling Ma as its new chief technology officer.

In her new position, Ma will lead the development and operation of FreeWheel's technology platform and network operations and the company's global engineering team spanning the United States, Europe and China. She will also play a vital role in accelerating the company's strategy and vision.

She began her new position this month and most recently served as senior vice president of engineering and general manager overseeing FreeWheel's Beijing office. Ma is currently based in Beijing and will relocate to New York in the coming months.

An engineer by training, Ma brings more than 20 years of experience in leading and working with software engineering teams worldwide. In her most recent role, Ma oversaw an engineering team that achieved significant product development and innovation milestones, including the creation of a new marketplace technology and programmatic trading capabilities. She also collaborated with FreeWheel disciplines spanning engineering, product marketing and revenue globally to pioneer and deliver innovative, customer-focused ad management solutions.

Over the course of her career, Ma has also successfully built and scaled engineering, technology, research and development and operations teams at global and start-up organizations. She joined FreeWheel from JD.com, one of China's largest business-to-consumer e-commerce companies. There, she served as division head overseeing data products, platforms and business development. Before JD.com, Ma was chief technology officer for a Chinese start-up that provided big data solutions for the government, finance and public sectors. Prior to that, she was a founding partner and general manager for big data analytics and information management company Pegasus. Before Pegasus, she worked at MicroStrategy, a global leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software.

She began her career as a software engineer for Verizon in the U.S. and holds a bachelor's and master's degree in computer science from Tsinghua University in China.

