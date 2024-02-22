Sponsored By

Charter agrees to tweak ads touting savings when mobile subs switch from Verizon

Charter said it will modify certain disclosures in Spectrum Mobile ads claiming its customers stand to save big bucks by switching from Verizon. Verizon, Charter's MVNO partner, lodged the original complaint.

Jeff Baumgartner

February 22, 2024

3 Min Read
Spectrum Mobile ad screensh
Screenshot of Spectrum Mobile ad.(Source: iSpotTV)

Charter Communication tends to refer to Verizon in glowing terms when execs are asked to comment on the cable operator's MVNO relationship with the mobile carrier.

But, at their core, Verizon and Charter are still competing for mobile customers. And it's clear the companies did not see eye to eye on some Charter ads for Spectrum Mobile claiming that customers can save gobs of cash by defecting from Verizon.

Following a recommendation from the National Advertising Division (NAD), Charter Communications reluctantly agreed to alter certain claims in Spectrum Mobile ads that Verizon customers will "save over $1,500 in their first year" if they switch to Charter's mobile service. The NAD recommendation, which calls on Charter to discontinue the claim or modify the claim by adding or improving certain disclosures, stems from a challenge raised by Verizon.

Charter said it intends to retain its claims but will tweak some of the disclosures used in the ads.

Verizon objects to savings claims

Verizon's challenge lodged with NAD centers on Spectrum Mobile ads comparing costs between two couples who are using different mobile carriers – "George and Heidi" with Verizon, and "Dan and Tina" with Spectrum Mobile. One of the ads overlays large print stating that Spectrum Mobile subs "Save over $1,500 first year."

Related:Charter Super Bowl ad takes a shot at T-Mobile Home Internet

For a frame of reference, this 60-second version of the ad (via iSpotTV) does not include the large print with the challenged claim, but it does include a few other claims that Verizon objected to.

NAD concluded that while Charter has a green light to compare the pricing of two plans at different tiers within the carriers' offerings, in this context the ad must be clear that the lowest tier Spectrum Mobile plan is being compared with a plan that is not Verizon's lowest plan. NAD said it also determined that the disclosure explaining that Charter's home broadband service is required for Spectrum Mobile "is not clear and conspicuous."

The ad watchdog also recommended that Charter discontinue the claim that "with Verizon, George and Heidi pay way more for their two unlimited lines," along with other claims related to certain pricing and savings, such as Spectrum Mobile has "no hidden fees" and "no added taxes." NAD further recommended that Charter "avoid conveying the message that Verizon does not offer a lower price tier."

In its advertiser statement, Charter said that while it "disagrees that its existing disclosures were insufficient," the operator "will comply with NAD's recommendations to improve the disclosures it includes with its savings claim for Spectrum Mobile."

Related:Charter, Comcast take aim at T-Mobile's FWA ads

Charter hits 7.76 million mobile lines

Mobile has been a bright spot for Charter. The company added 2.5 million lines for full-year 2023, ending the year with 7.76 million mobile lines.

Charter has generally expressed happiness with its MVNO agreement with Verizon. However, Charter is starting to deploy CBRS spectrum to keep MVNO costs in check in high-usage areas.

Speaking on Charter's Q4 2023 earnings call earlier this month, Charter CEO Chris Winfrey noted that the operator had deployed "thousands" of CBRS units in one "large" market (believed to be Charlotte, North Carolina), with plans to extend CBRS deployments to an additional market later this year.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

IoT Internet of Things technology with connected devices exchanging data on network
IOT
Eurobites: BT ready for NB-IoT push
Eurobites: BT ready for NB-IoT push

Feb 22, 2024

PLDT head office in Manila
Business Management
PLDT turns back on Sky Cable deal
PLDT turns back on Sky Cable deal

Feb 22, 2024

Google Fiber sign hanging off a brick building
Broadband
GFiber to tangle with Mediacom and Lumen in Missouri's capital
GFiber to tangle with Mediacom and Lumen in Missouri's capital

Feb 21, 2024

Megaphone with copy space
Customer Experience
Cohere, Sonim, Highway 9, Artemis and others look for MWC boost
Cohere, Sonim, Highway 9, Artemis and others look for MWC boost

Feb 21, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
Sponsored Content
Close the business to network gap with automation
Close the business to network gap with automation
Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband