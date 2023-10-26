Jio partners with Plume to improve customer experienceJio partners with Plume to improve customer experience
Reliance Jio gets serious about customer experience through partnership with Plume.
October 26, 2023
Reliance Jio, India's largest service provider, has partnered with Plume, a Wi-Fi device maker, as it tries to boost service quality for home and small business users. Under a deal announced during the Network X show in Paris, France, this week, Jio will use Plume's technology across some 200 million premises in India.
As part of the arrangement, the operator will be able to access Plume's "Haystack" Support and Operations Suite, designed to help customers identify and resolve performance-related issues more quickly. If Jio can better monitor and address WiFi quality issues, it may be able to reduce churn.
Typically, Indian telcos have focused on subscriber growth, but this is changing. Amid growing dependency on the Internet for personal and professional tasks, the focus is shifting to consumer demand for consistently high-quality services. This can be a challenge for service providers as the number of devices in any building, whether residential or workplace, continues to increase, leading to network congestion.
Fixed broadband focus
Jio is also looking to grow its market share in fixed broadband and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services. This segment is shaping up for a fight between Jio and Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest service provider, after both operators launched 5G-powered FWA services earlier this year. Partnership with Plume indicates Jio's determination to acquire customers who might also be interested in future smart home and other related services.
The growing focus of the Indian telcos on customer experience is a possible sign of changing demands, as customers mature and attach greater importance to quality of service. Unless operators can meet those demands, they risk losing customers to rival networks.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Latest News
5G Network Automation and AI at Global Megaevents: A Telco AI-at-scale case study with Ooredoo and EricssonOct 10, 2023
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium.Oct 26, 2023
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack AutomationOct 13, 2023
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Day 1Jul 26, 2023