Sponsored By

Jio partners with Plume to improve customer experienceJio partners with Plume to improve customer experience

Reliance Jio gets serious about customer experience through partnership with Plume.

Gagandeep Kaur

October 26, 2023

1 Min Read
Skyline of Mumbai, India
Jio customers in Mumbai (pictured) and other Indian cities could benefit from the telco's new deal with Plume.(Source: robertharding/Alamy Stock Photo)

Reliance Jio, India's largest service provider, has partnered with Plume, a Wi-Fi device maker, as it tries to boost service quality for home and small business users. Under a deal announced during the Network X show in Paris, France, this week, Jio will use Plume's technology across some 200 million premises in India.

As part of the arrangement, the operator will be able to access Plume's "Haystack" Support and Operations Suite, designed to help customers identify and resolve performance-related issues more quickly. If Jio can better monitor and address WiFi quality issues, it may be able to reduce churn.

Typically, Indian telcos have focused on subscriber growth, but this is changing. Amid growing dependency on the Internet for personal and professional tasks, the focus is shifting to consumer demand for consistently high-quality services. This can be a challenge for service providers as the number of devices in any building, whether residential or workplace, continues to increase, leading to network congestion. 

Fixed broadband focus

Jio is also looking to grow its market share in fixed broadband and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services. This segment is shaping up for a fight between Jio and Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest service provider, after both operators launched 5G-powered FWA services earlier this year. Partnership with Plume indicates Jio's determination to acquire customers who might also be interested in future smart home and other related services.  

The growing focus of the Indian telcos on customer experience is a possible sign of changing demands, as customers mature and attach greater importance to quality of service. Unless operators can meet those demands, they risk losing customers to rival networks.

Read more about:

AsiaNetwork X

About the Author(s)

Gagandeep Kaur

Gagandeep Kaur

Contributing Editor

With more than a decade of experience, Gagandeep Kaur Sodhi has worked for the most prominent Indian communications industry publications including Dataquest, Business Standard, The Times of India, and Voice&Data, as well as for Light Reading. Delhi-based Kaur, who has knowledge of and covers a broad range of telecom industry developments, regularly interacts with the senior management of companies in India's telecom sector and has been directly responsible for delegate and speaker acquisition for prominent events such as Mobile Broadband Summit, 4G World India, and Next Generation Packet Transport Network.

See more from Gagandeep Kaur
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Dish Wireless tower and woman tech
Open RAN
Dish's 5G speeds, VoNR performance in Vegas show improvement
Dish's 5G speeds, VoNR performance in Vegas show improvement

Oct 27, 2023

Charter/Spectrum rural broadband buildout construction teams at work
Cable Technology
Charter's more aggressive rural expansion might push out HFC upgrades
Charter's more aggressive rural expansion might push out HFC upgrades

Oct 27, 2023

Laying fiber optic and electricity cables in the snow in rural Finland
Cable Technology
Fears about lead recede for AT&T, Verizon
Fears about lead recede for AT&T, Verizon

Oct 27, 2023

Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
Broadband
The Buildout: News from altafiber, Charter, Lumen and more
The Buildout: News from altafiber, Charter, Lumen and more

Oct 27, 2023

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Orange Campus in Montpellier, France
Sustainability
Orange aims to be carbon neutral by 2040, despite growing usage demands
Orange aims to be carbon neutral by 2040, despite growing usage demands

Oct 27, 2023

Cable Technology
Pioneering a Change in the Cable Business
Pioneering a Change in the Cable Business

Oct 27, 2023

Kelsey Ziser
FTTX
Mixed support for 25G PON doesn't slow Nokia, Google Fiber
Mixed support for 25G PON doesn't slow Nokia, Google Fiber

Oct 26, 2023

Optical Networking
Converged Optical Routing with Coherent Optics
Converged Optical Routing with Coherent Optics

Oct 26, 2023

Deutsche Telekom logo
Cloud
DT, Three UK among service providers resisting public cloud adoption
DT, Three UK among service providers resisting public cloud adoption

Oct 25, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News
Dec 6 - Dec 7, 2023
Join Open RAN North America to explore trends and challenges in testing, integration, private networks, and more.
LEARN MORE