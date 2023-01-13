The Notebook Dump: DirecTV layoffs, T-Mobile may want Mint Mobile, FCC map challenges

The Notebook Dump: DirecTV layoffs, T-Mobile may want Mint Mobile, FCC map challenges1/13/2023
In the Notebook Dump for the week ending January 13, Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro, Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser discuss DirecTV's layoffs, more problems emerging for the pay-TV market and why Nicole Ferraro gets a kick out of watching football. In addition, we cover a few cloud and data center updates, T-Mobile's reported plans to acquire Mint Mobile and an update on the FCC's Broadband Map.
The stories covered include:
- DirecTV cuts hundreds of jobs, 10% of its managers
- YouTube needs 4.5M subs to break even on NFL Sunday Ticket – analyst
- Mint Mobile, backed by Ryan Reynolds, is up for sale
- FCC has received 'thousands' of consumer challenges to broadband map
If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:
- DirecTV confirms layoffs. Pay-TV takes another hit (00:47)
- NFL Sunday Ticket moves from DirecTV to YouTube (03:19)
- Cloud and data center roundup (08:12)
- T-Mobile is considering an acquisition of Mint Mobile (11:17)
- Today is the deadline for challenges to the FCC Broadband Map (16:42)
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading