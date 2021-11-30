Comcast, Disney renew carriage deal

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast and The Walt Disney Company announced today the companies have renewed their content carriage agreement and will continue to make Disney's robust lineup of sports, news, kids, family and general entertainment programming available to Xfinity TV customers. Additionally, Comcast will distribute the ACC Network to its Xfinity customers, allowing fans and followers of the Atlantic Coast Conference to access the multiplatform network in the coming weeks.

The multi-year agreement encompasses continued distribution of Disney's cable channels, including the ESPN networks, the Disney branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks, and the National Geographic channels. The renewal also includes continued distribution of the SEC Network, now in its eighth season, as well as retransmission consent for the ABC Owned Television Stations in New York (ABC7/WABC-TV), Chicago (ABC7/WLS-TV), Philadelphia (6ABC/WPVI-TV), San Francisco (ABC7/KGO-TV), Houston (ABC13/KTRK-TV), Raleigh-Durham (ABC11/WTVD-TV) and Fresno (ABC30/KFSN-TV).

Earlier this year, Comcast launched Disney+ and ESPN+ to Xfinity customers and those services continue to be available.

Comcast

The Walt Disney Company