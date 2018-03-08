& cplSiteName &

Tivo Issues Q2 Results, Updates on Strategic Alternatives

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
8/8/2018
SAN JOSE, Calif.-- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

“We delivered a solid second quarter and we continue to stay ahead of our internal plan, including optimizing our costs. Additionally, the CEO transition has gone smoothly and we continue to make progress in our strategic review and have narrowed our focus in terms of the strategic alternatives we are evaluating,” said Raghu Rau, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. “The company has a strong foundation to deliver profitable growth and stockholder value and we remain focused on execution and meeting our customers' needs.” Mr. Rau added, “I am committed to remain as CEO as long as it takes to drive the strategic process to a logical, successful conclusion that maximizes stockholder value.”

UPDATE ON STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO MAXIMIZE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

As announced in our Q4 2017 earnings release and its related earnings call, TiVo is exploring a range of strategic alternatives to maximize the value of the Company and best deliver value to shareholders. While this review remains in process, progress has been made and the Company’s focus has begun to narrow. An update on the process is as follows:

First, while always open to strategic acquisitions that can deliver stockholder value, TiVo does not believe, at this time, that utilizing capital for a significant acquisition would be the best way to deliver value for shareholders.

Second, the strategic review process has reaffirmed that TiVo has valuable assets and strong market positions in both the product and IP licensing businesses. TiVo remains committed to developing compelling and relevant solutions that can deliver customer value. The Company will continue to invest in offerings aligned with current and emerging market needs.

Third, the Company has learned that potential parties also recognize the strategic value of the product and IP businesses individually. It appears clear that there is a real opportunity in the marketplace for a well scaled, next generation video products business, with good growth potential that revolutionizes how we watch TV and effectively enables monetization of the experience. TiVo’s installed base of 22 million subscribers serves as a strategic asset as we bring a great brand and platform to power the next generation of entertainment experiences and advanced, targeted advertising solutions. Further, with one of the leading portfolios of intellectual property in the linear TV and OTT markets, TiVo also believes there are strategic opportunities for the IP business that will enable the business to continue growing profitably in both existing and adjacent markets.

TiVo Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVO)

