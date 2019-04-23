Verizon, YouTube TV Enter Reselling Pact

NEW YORK -- Today, Verizon and Google announced a partnership to bring YouTube TV to Verizon customers nationwide on whatever platform they choose, adding even more choice when it comes to content for our customers. As Verizon continues to lead the 5G revolution, customers will be able to subscribe to YouTube TV through Verizon and enjoy access and offers to the best content and experiences via partnerships with leading content providers.

Verizon’s partnership with Google and YouTube TV will allow Verizon wireless mobility customers to stream their favorite content via YouTube TV on the largest, most reliable network, wireless 5G home customers to add premium content from YouTube TV to their internet bundle on a national scale, and Fios broadband customers to choose from even more options when it comes to content and services. Verizon will also offer unique, high-value YouTube TV promotions to customers across platforms.

