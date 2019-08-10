& cplSiteName &

Verizon Fios Adds 'Movies Anywhere'

10/8/2019

NEW YORK -- Today, Verizon Fios and Movies Anywhere – the digital movie collection app - announced that Movies Anywhere is now available to Fios TV customers. Movies Anywhere is a free app that allows customers to seamlessly bring their eligible movie purchases together into a robust digital collection that can be accessed across multiple platforms and devices with just one password.

With Movies Anywhere, Fios TV customers with purchased movie titles from participating studios – including Sony Pictures Entertainment, The Walt Disney Studios (encompassing Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), Twentieth Century Fox, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Entertainment – will now be able to enjoy their movies with ultimate viewing flexibility.

In addition, movies purchased from other participating digital retailers like iTunes, Prime Video, Vudu/Walmart, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Fandango NOW will be available for playback through Verizon Fios.

