Game Show Networks Picks Comcast Technology Solutions

DENVER, Colo. -- Comcast Technology Solutions, whose portfolio of services includes video workflow management, publication, distribution, and monetization, today announced a deal with the Game Show Network (GSN). Under the new deal Comcast Technology Solutions will provide channel origination and transmission services for GSN HD while also offering media asset management support. The popular GSN HD simulcast feed features the network’s classic and original game show and reality competition programs.

“We are thrilled to announce a long-term collaboration with Game Show Network,” commented Allison Olien, Executive Director and General Manager at Comcast Technology Solutions. “Through competitive pricing and a unique end-to-end product offering, we were able to provide Game Show Network with the combined value of our origination and transmission services. We admire Game Show Network’s reputation as a proven and inventive content creator, and look forward to working with them on new services in the future.”

Ryan Tredinnick, Senior Vice President, Broadcast Operations at Game Show Network added, “We selected Comcast Technology Solutions in part because of the company’s ability to extend its end-to-end media asset management solution and work flows to Game Show Network, giving us a complete end-to-end content processing and metadata capture solution.”

Comcast Technology Solutions’ channel origination and transmission services offer content owners a centralized solution for media acquisition, ingest, packaging, storage and distribution. The user-friendly and highly scalable solution allows content owners to easily distribute programming through terrestrial, satellite and online platforms. With the varied tasks of origination and distribution localized in one efficient service, content owners are served with industry-leading support and reliability.

Game Show Network is a multimedia entertainment company that offers original and classic game programming and competitive entertainment via its nearly 75-million subscriber television network and online game sites.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)