Eurobites: Sky Gets Jitters Over 'No Deal' Brexit

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ericsson strikes CDN deal at the edge; Bouygues Telecom holds steady as parent wobbles; Deutsche Telekom builds out basestations.
Sky (NYSE, London: SKY), the UK-based pay-TV heavyweight, has sent a letter to broadcasters including Disney and Discovery urging them to make sure their post-Brexit licensing plans are in place by the end of 2018, so that if the UK ends up leaving the EU in what is termed a no-deal Brexit it will still be able to carry their channels in both the UK and Ireland. As the Guardian reports, current EU legislation allows US media companies to use the UK as a "hub," with one UK license allowing a channel to be broadcast across the whole of Europe.
Bouygues, the French conglomerate of which mobile operator Bouygues Telecom is a part, has cut its full-year operating profit forecast. As Reuters reports, difficulties in its construction division have done the damage, while the outlook for the telecom arm remains unchanged.
Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) says it has commissioned more than 400 new basestations in the third quarter, allowing an additional 325,000 customers to access the operator's LTE network. DT plans to have 36,000 basestations in place by 2021, up from 27,000 in 2017.
Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is creating 1,000 new UK jobs, including 600 new "corporate and development" roles at its new office in Manchester. As Reuters reports, new recruits will be working on machine learning, AWS and the Prime Air drone delivery project, among other things.
Mobile operator Three UK is proposing the motion that, contrary to growing sentiment, mobile phones are actually good for you. Its latest ad campaign imagines a number of "what if?" historical scenarios where a smartphone might have come in handy, such as the captain of the Titanic having an iceberg-spotting app and cavemen enjoying the benefits of Deliveroo. Well, at least they're not going for the deep and meaningful and frankly cringeworthy skinny-dipping by moonlight approach favored by a certain rival operator.