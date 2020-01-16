CableLabs, Sling TV, Yvette Kanouff Among 2020 Tech Emmy Class

NEW YORK -- The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the recipients of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards. The event will take place in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), at the NAB Show at the Wynn Encore Hotel and Spa on Sunday, April 19th, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV.

"The Technology & Engineering Emmy Award was the first Emmy Award issued in 1949 and it laid the groundwork for all the other Emmys to come," said Adam Sharp, CEO & President, NATAS. "We are especially excited to be honoring Yvette Kanouff with our Lifetime Achievement Award in Technology & Engineering. We are also extremely happy about honoring these prestigious companies at our gala, again at NAB Show, where the intersection of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television can be found."

The Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards are awarded to a living individual, a company, or a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television.

A Committee of highly qualified engineers working in television considers technical developments in the industry and determines which, if any, merit an award.

The individuals and companies that will be honored at the event follow.

2019 Technical / Engineering Achievement Awards

Pioneering System for Live Performance-Based Animation Using Facial Recognition

Adobe

HTML5 Development and Deployment of a Full TV Experience on Any Device

Apple

Google

LG

Microsoft

Mozilla

Opera

Samsung

Pioneering Public Cloud Based linear Media Supply Chains

AWS

Discovery

Evertz

FOX Neo (Walt Disney Television)

SDVI

Pioneering Development of Large Scale, Cloud Served, Broadcast Quality, Linear Channel Transmission to Consumers

Sling TV

Sony PlayStation Vue

Zattoo

Early Development of HSM Systems that Created a Pivotal Improvement in Broadcast Workflows

Dell (Isilon)

IBM

Masstech

Quantum

Pioneering Development and Deployment of Hybrid Fiber Coax Network Architecture

CableLabs

Pioneering Development of the CCD Image Sensor

Bell Labs

Michael Tompsett

VoCIP (Video over Bonded Cellular Internet)

AVI WEST

Dejero

LiveU

TVU Networks

Canon

Flovel

Development of Synchronized multi-channel uncompressed audio transport over IP Networks

ALC NetworX

Audinate

Audio Engineering Society

Kevin Gross

QSC

Telos Alliance

Wheatstone

Yvette Kanouff

Yvette Kanouff has been a pioneer in the development and delivery of on demand video and digital services for the past 30 years. She is currently a Partner and CTO of JC2 Ventures, a venture firm focused on helping global startups to scale and grow. JC2 Ventures is founded by Cisco Chairman Emeritus and Silicon Valley legend, John Chambers. Prior to entering the venture capital space, Yvette headed the $7B service provider business at Cisco Systems, the worldwide leader in IT, networking, and cybersecurity solutions where she led service provider products. She held senior executive roles as both a cable operator and vendor, consistently focusing on new technology breakthroughs in the media arena.

Yvette continues her passion for helping STEM programs, diversity, and technology innovation. She has various publications within the industry and the American Mathematical Society, and she is a frequent speaker at industry events.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences