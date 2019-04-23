Astro Taps Synamedia for Next-Gen Video Services

LONDON & SINGAPORE -- Synamedia and Astro Malaysia Holdings (Astro), today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver a seamless premium video experience to Astro subscribers across all devices. Synamedia is the largest independent video software provider while Astro is Malaysia’s leading content and consumer company.

Synamedia’s cloud-based Infinite video platform will enable Astro to secure, distribute and monetize premium video experiences across all screens while deepening viewer engagement. Importantly, Infinite will deliver the same high-quality viewing experience on one-way and two-way connected devices, and Astro customers will continue to have access to all stored and scheduled recordings on the new platform.

The partnership has resulted in a major improvement to the user experience (UX) across the existing DVR and Astro Go video streaming services. Astro customers can enjoy the next generation UI/UX which includes an intuitive seamless experience; a uniform look-and-feel across multi-devices; enhanced search; enriched metadata; and instantaneous playback using Synamedia’s adaptive bit rate streaming.

Customers can upgrade to new hybrid DTH and IP enabled 4K UHD set-top boxes with the new UX and cloud-based recording (cDVR) features. This allows users to access the recordings on their DVR at home as well as using the Astro Go app.

Using Synamedia’s Infinite platform, Astro customers will enjoy a personalized UX incorporating multi-screen recommendations, multi-lingual search and discovery capability across 40,000 hours of content. This will make it easy to find relevant content quickly, enhancing engagement, and opening up new revenue opportunities for premium content. The new look and feel will be introduced in the following months.

