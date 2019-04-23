& cplSiteName &

Astro Taps Synamedia for Next-Gen Video Services

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/23/2019
50%
50%

LONDON & SINGAPORE -- Synamedia and Astro Malaysia Holdings (Astro), today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver a seamless premium video experience to Astro subscribers across all devices. Synamedia is the largest independent video software provider while Astro is Malaysia’s leading content and consumer company.

Synamedia’s cloud-based Infinite video platform will enable Astro to secure, distribute and monetize premium video experiences across all screens while deepening viewer engagement. Importantly, Infinite will deliver the same high-quality viewing experience on one-way and two-way connected devices, and Astro customers will continue to have access to all stored and scheduled recordings on the new platform.

The partnership has resulted in a major improvement to the user experience (UX) across the existing DVR and Astro Go video streaming services. Astro customers can enjoy the next generation UI/UX which includes an intuitive seamless experience; a uniform look-and-feel across multi-devices; enhanced search; enriched metadata; and instantaneous playback using Synamedia’s adaptive bit rate streaming.

Customers can upgrade to new hybrid DTH and IP enabled 4K UHD set-top boxes with the new UX and cloud-based recording (cDVR) features. This allows users to access the recordings on their DVR at home as well as using the Astro Go app.

Using Synamedia’s Infinite platform, Astro customers will enjoy a personalized UX incorporating multi-screen recommendations, multi-lingual search and discovery capability across 40,000 hours of content. This will make it easy to find relevant content quickly, enhancing engagement, and opening up new revenue opportunities for premium content. The new look and feel will be introduced in the following months.

Synamedia

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Building E2E IP Networks for the 5G & Cloud Era
By Gao Ji, President, Huawei Router & Carrier Ethernet Product Line
A Roadmap for Operators in the 5G & Cloud Era
By Kevin Hu, President, Huawei Network Product Line
Huawei Introduces Autonomous Driving Core Network
By David Fang, Chief NFV Marketing Expert & Solution Director, Huawei Cloud Core Network
Huawei Shows 5G in Action at MWC
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Slideshow: NAB 2019
More Slideshows
Infographics