HD Plus & Nagra Renew Technology Partnership

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and PHOENIX, Arizona -- NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world’s leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, and HD PLUS GmbH, a subsidiary of satellite provider SES and operator of the HD+ satellite platform, have renewed their technology partnership and extended it to include content protection on Smart TVs.

NAGRA content protection supports the recently announced HD PLUS solution on Smart TVs not requiring an external device, such as a conditional access module (CAM) or set-top box (STB). The solution also offers the new HD+ Komfort-Funktion (HD+ comfort function). It enables the Neustart (instant restart) of selected programs, direct access to Mediatheken (7-day-catch-up) and an innovative, interactive TV Guide with customisable search patterns. The TV Guide covers linear TV via satellite as well as non-linear content. Moreover, instant service activation, live TV and start-over directly on the TV is available – without an external device. NAGRA content protection was most recently deployed to secure the HD+ premium pay-TV offer on Samsung and Panasonic Smart TVs.

“We are pleased to continue our successful partnership with NAGRA over the long term and extend it with NAGRA content security directly integrated in Smart TVs,” said Georges Agnes, Managing Director Operations & Product Development of HD PLUS GmbH. “We successfully deployed this solution in Samsung and Panasonic Smart TVs which gives consumers instant access to the HD+ service and its HD+ Komfort-Funktion in a robust and secure environment.”

“HD PLUS has been at the forefront of innovation in the European pay-TV industry and we’re excited to continue to support them as they transition their pay-TV services to Smart TVs giving consumers more innovative ways to access their premium content,” said Thierry Legrand, Senior Vice President Sales EMEA NAGRA.

In addition to Samsung and Panasonic, NAGRA is working with HD PLUS on deploying their application on additional Smart TV brands.

