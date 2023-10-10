Jodi Robinson, a video industry vet and a top digital platforms engineering exec at Charter Communications, is set to leave the company with the start of the new year, a company official confirmed.

Robinson has been with Charter for nearly nine nears, promoted to the role of executive VP, digital platforms, in 2021 and, before that, was Charter's SVP of experience development. Prior to joining Charter, Robinson spent about nine years with premium programmer Starz. She is also late of Level 3 Communications and Sun Microsystems.

Robinson, who earned her computer science degree from Stanford University, has not announced where she'll be heading next.

Among her recent activities, Robinson played a lead role in Charter's launch of Xumo, the Comcast/Charter national streaming joint venture. That work took a big step forward last week as Charter began to deploy the new Xumo Stream Box to customers. New Charter video customers can now receive one Xumo Stream Box at no cost for the first year.

The Stream Box is also a central component of Charter's new Spectrum One Stream promotion. As a follow-on to Charter's original Spectrum One package, this new form of the bundle includes Charter's home broadband service (300 Mbit/s downstream) for $49.99 per month for 12 months along with Charter's Advanced Wi-Fi offering, one unlimited line of Spectrum Mobile (free for a year) and a Xumo Stream Box (also free for a year).

Charter changes

Robinson announced this summer she would be leaving the company after the start of the new year. It was around that time that Charter announced several changes to its product organization.

Among them, Danny Bowman was promoted to executive VP, product, a role that now has him overseeing Charter's connectivity-focused product organizations, including video, broadband, Wi-Fi, mobile and voice. Bowman, a former Sprint exec who joined Charter in 2018 as chief mobile officer, continues to report to Rich DiGeronimo, Charter's president, product and technology.

Robyn Tolva, Charter's senior vice president of video, now oversees the company's video product organization and reports to Bowman.

Tolva is also Charter's lead for the Xumo joint venture. Tolva and Xumo CEO Marcien Jenckes are scheduled to appear at a session at next week's SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Denver about the JV's "proposition for cable operators" – a clear signal that Xumo is gearing up to offer its platform to service providers outside the Charter-Comcast JV.