Sponsored By

ESPN streaming service to debut in fall of 2025

A direct-to-consumer service featuring the full suite of ESPN channels, along with integrated sports betting, fantasy sports and online merchandising, is set to launch in August 2025, Disney CEO Bob Iger said.

Jeff Baumgartner

February 8, 2024

3 Min Read
ESPN sign outside of company headquarters
(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

Disney CEO Bob Iger has long held that making the flagship ESPN network available under a direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming model is inevitable. Now, we (sorta) know when it will be unleashed into the marketplace.

The full suite of ESPN channels will become available as a standalone streaming product in the fall of 2025 – and likely in August of that year – Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger revealed Wednesday on the company's fiscal Q1 2024 earnings call.

ESPN DTC will be a "highly interactive" service that will feature live games and studio programming from the ESPN channels along with integration of the ESPN Bet sportsbook, fantasy sports, game stats and online merchandising, Iger said.

He said that Disney plans to develop ESPN DTC with other content and marketing partners, and those talks are making progress.

The new ESPN streaming option is being developed amid ESPN's participation in a new sports streaming bundle that will also feature channels from Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) that's set to launch this fall and include coverage of all the top sports leagues.

Disney is spreading its bets on ESPN amid a growing cord-cutting trend taking a heavy financial toll on the traditional pay-TV business ecosystem.  

Disney believes the ESPN DTC product and the new sports bundle will appeal to consumers who have cut the pay-TV cord or have, thus far, not subscribed to a traditional pay-TV bundle.

Related:ESPN, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery strike sports streaming JV

"Ultimately, our mission is to make ESPN into the preeminent digital sports brand, reaching as many sports fans as possible and giving them even more ways to access the programming they love and in whatever way best suits their needs," Iger said.

Sports streaming bundle to cost 'substantially' less than regular pay-TV

The new sports-centric joint venture, which will carry a new brand and be run by a separate management team, will effectively operate as a virtual multichannel programming distributor (vMVPD), a category that includes YouTube TV, Sling TV and FuboTV, among others.

Under that model, ESPN, Fox and WBD will get paid for their respective channels in the sports streaming bundle in much the same way that other types of distributors pay for them.

"For us, it's very low risk and … potentially quite accretive to us in terms of signing up sports fans that have never signed up for the bundle or that may no longer want it," Iger said.

ESPN, Fox and WBD haven't announced pricing for the new bundle. Iger said it would be "substantially less expensive" for consumers to get those channels via the streaming bundle compared to what they'd pay to get them from cable and satellite TV distributors.

Related:YouTube TV exceeds 8M subs, jumps past Dish

The analysts at LightShed Partners estimated in a blog post (registration required) that the new offering will carry an initial price of $35 per month, "escalating to $40 in year two," with Disney receiving about $20 per sub in carriage fees, compared to $8 for Fox and $4 for WBD (Turner).

Former Sports Networks president Bob Thompson told USA Today that he expects the new offering to sell for more than $40 monthly.

By comparison, YouTube TV, a vMVPD that now has more than 8 million subscribers and is considered the nation's fourth-largest MVPD, costs around $75 per month.

Questions about Hulu

Disney also faced questions about the long-term prospects for Hulu + Live TV, a service that has stalled out at about 4.6 million subscribers.

"Hulu Live more reflects the bigger, fatter bundle of television channels," Iger said, noting that the live TV offering is attached to the Hulu subscription VOD service, which added 1.2 million subs in the quarter for a total of 45.1 million.

While an argument could be made that the new ESPN/Fox/WBD sports streaming bundle will compete directly with Hulu Live, Iger also points out that Hulu SVoD customers will have the option to bundle in the new streaming sports service.

"As we see it, that's a real positive," he said. "Hulu Live is certainly a nice, important feature of our Hulu business, but the critical part of that business is Hulu itself," he said.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

KT employees and CEO at a 5G site.
Finance
KT makes gains despite 29% fall in net income
KT makes gains despite 29% fall in net income

Feb 8, 2024

Conceptual art of ones and zeroes flowing down a data stream or pipe
Broadband
Average broadband usage on pace to surpass 1TB by 2029 – OpenVault
Average broadband usage on pace to surpass 1TB by 2029 – OpenVault

Feb 8, 2024

Boy about to fire an arrow into the air
5G
Eurobites: Ericsson and Elisa up the ante on the 5G SA uplink
Eurobites: Ericsson and Elisa up the ante on the 5G SA uplink

Feb 8, 2024

China Mobile launches two LEO satellite to test 5G and 6G
Satellite
China Mobile's LEO satellites put 5G and 6G to a test
China Mobile's LEO satellites put 5G and 6G to a test

Feb 8, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
Close the business to network gap with automation
Close the business to network gap with automation
Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Broadband
What you need to know about the municipal broadband debate
What you need to know about the municipal broadband debate