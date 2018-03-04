Wind River to Be Acquired by TPG

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/3/2018
50%
50%

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Wind River today announced that global alternative asset firm TPG will acquire the company from Intel. Wind River President, Jim Douglas, and his existing executive management team will lead the newly independent Wind River after the transaction closes.

"Our technology team is focused on backing strong, market-leading companies in growing industries," said Nehal Raj, Partner and Head of Technology investing at TPG. "We see a tremendous market opportunity in industrial software driven by the convergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), intelligent devices and edge computing. As a market leader with a strong product portfolio, Wind River is well positioned to benefit from these trends. We are excited about the prospects for Wind River as an independent company, and plan to build on its strong foundation with investments in both organic and inorganic growth."

For nearly 40 years, Wind River has helped the world's technology leaders power generation after generation of the safest, most secure devices in the world. The company's software runs the computing systems of the most important modern infrastructure, including manufacturing plants, medical devices, aircraft, railway, automobiles, and communications networks. Wind River's products and solutions enable engineers, developers, manufacturers, and system integrators to build intelligent connected devices, sensors, gateways, and networks that unlock machine data and connect it to cloud and IT environments.

"This acquisition will establish Wind River as a leading independent software provider uniquely positioned to advance digital transformation within critical infrastructure segments with our comprehensive edge to cloud portfolio," said Jim Douglas, Wind River President. "At the same time, TPG will provide Wind River with the flexibility and financial resources to fuel our many growth opportunities as a standalone software company that enables the deployment of safe, secure, and reliable intelligent systems."

"This move is designed to sharpen our focus on growth opportunities that align to Intel's data-centric strategy," said Tom Lantzsch, senior vice president and general manager of the Internet of Things Group at Intel. "Wind River will remain an important ecosystem partner, and we will continue to collaborate on critical software-defined infrastructure opportunities to advance an autonomous future. We expect this transition will be seamless for our mutual customers and partners."

The transaction, for which Allen & Company LLC served as financial advisor to Intel, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018. The terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

Wind River Systems Inc.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Microsoft Pushes Cloud & AI Even Harder
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/29/2018
Ticketmaster Network Guy Sings 'The Public Cloud Song' – Really
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/30/2018
Docker Co-Founder Hykes Takes a Hike
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/29/2018
Why Now Is the Best Time to Join WiC in Austin
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 4/3/2018
Huawei Dwarfs Ericsson, Nokia on R&D Spend in 2017
Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/3/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives