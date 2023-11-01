Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Core

Verizon's product development chief prepares for network slicing

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Srini Kalapala has a unique view into Verizon's operations. As the company's senior VP of technology and product development, he works across both consumer and business divisions on services that span wireless and wireline networks. He dabbles in everything from long-term research and development to network upgrades to the current needs and demands of Verizon's customers.

Now, Kalapala is getting ready to move network slicing from the lab and into the real world. "The foundational ingredients are coming into place," he told Light Reading during a recent interview. "Now is the time."

Verizon's Srini Kalapala (Source: Verizon)
Verizon's Srini Kalapala
(Source: Verizon)

Verizon has not yet announced any network slicing products, and Kalapala declined to reveal the company's specific plans. But he said the industry has evolved to a point where network slicing products will likely begin hitting the market in the next year or two.

On the path to slicing

Kalapala explained that network slicing requires three main elements to work: a 5G network, a core capable of creating slices and device chipsets that can connect to those slices. It's the last part that's taking some time, he said, as vendors like Qualcomm and MediaTek begin selling chips that can support network slicing.

Network slicing basically creates a sliver of a 5G network that can be dedicated to specific applications or customers. That's dramatically different from most of today's wireless connections, which share access to a "best effort" network. Meaning, the network treats most connections equally, and each of those connections gets whatever capabilities the network can support at that time and in that place.

While that's fine for most everyday smartphone customers, enterprises and other organizations have expressed willingness to pay for a dedicated "slice" of connectivity that meets their specific needs for things like latency and throughput, regardless of who else might be using the network.

Network slicing is enabled by the standalone (SA) version of 5G. Verizon said late last year that it is moving customer traffic onto its 5G SA core, roughly two years after the mobile operator's initial 5G SA launch timeline.

The cloud gaming use case

In describing a possible network slicing product from Verizon, Kalapala was careful about using the word "guarantee." That's because a wireless network will never be able to exceed the boundaries of physics by placing a connection where none is available. But he said a slice could provide a "certain level of network experience" with specific, defined downlink, uplink and latency speeds.

"So this doesn't impact the normal network," he said about such a slice, noting that cloud gaming is a possible network slicing use case. (Verizon recently announced a cloud gaming device in partnership with Razer.)

"The cloud game will not actually work if you don't guarantee a certain uplink and downlink," Kalapala said. "So, in that case, can I enable that particular game using this particular experience? And when you're playing that game ... we don't guarantee – again, I don't want to use the word 'guarantee' – but we try to give you that network experience, as long as you're playing the game. It's very app- and use-case specific."

But cloud gaming is not the only application that can benefit from network slicing.

"There are going to be new experiences that the tech world will start demanding, whether it is gaming, whether it is some other [use case]," Kalapala said. "It's an example I don't like to use, but I'm going to put out there – like whether it is autonomous driving or whatever else, right?"

Beyond network slicing, Kalapala said he is also working on everything from private wireless networks to public edge computing offerings to wireless networks for stadiums, retail stores, industrial operations and other businesses.

And what about the metaverse?

"We are not developing anything for metaverse," Kalapala said. However, he added that Verizon is watching the trend closely to ensure "if this were to really catch on, what sort of an architecture do I need to have on the network side to meet that sort of demand?"

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Nokia Cloud Packet Core ebook
Getting the 5G Core Right for Successful 5G Deployments & Monetization
Video: Cloud Packet Core multi-access and convergence
Packet Core Deployment
CPC Executive Brief
Innovate and Execute With a Simplified 5G Core
Network policy management
Guide: CI/CD - today and tomorrow in telecom networks
Guide: Maximize the cloud native transformation
Guide: How to build a cloud native 5G Core platform
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2023 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
January 24, 2023 Service Provider Cloud Operations Strategies in Asia
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE