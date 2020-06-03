US cable ended 2019 with 67% of broadband share

DURHAM, NH – Leichtman Research Group found that the largest cable and telephone providers in the U.S. – representing about 96% of the market – acquired about 2.5 million net additional broadband Internet subscribers in 2019, compared to a pro forma gain of about 2.5 million subscribers in 2018. –
These top broadband providers now account for about 101.2 million subscribers, with top cable companies having 68 million broadband subscribers, and top wireline phone companies having 33.2 million subscribers. –
Key findings include:
- Overall, broadband additions in 2019 were about 100% of those in 2018
- The top cable companies added about 3,145,000 subscribers in 2019 – compared to about 2,925,000 net adds in 2018. Comcast had more net adds in 2019 than in any year since 2007
- The top wireline phone companies lost about 620,000 subscribers in 2019 – compared to a net loss of about 410,000 subscribers in 2018
- Telcos had more net losses in 2019 than in any prior year
- At the end of 2019, cable had a 67% market share vs. 33% for Telcos
- Cable's broadband market share is at the highest level since 3Q 2001