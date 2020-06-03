US cable ended 2019 with 67% of broadband share

DURHAM, NH – Leichtman Research Group found that the largest cable and telephone providers in the U.S. – representing about 96% of the market – acquired about 2.5 million net additional broadband Internet subscribers in 2019, compared to a pro forma gain of about 2.5 million subscribers in 2018. –

These top broadband providers now account for about 101.2 million subscribers, with top cable companies having 68 million broadband subscribers, and top wireline phone companies having 33.2 million subscribers. –

Key findings include:

Overall, broadband additions in 2019 were about 100% of those in 2018

The top cable companies added about 3,145,000 subscribers in 2019 – compared to about 2,925,000 net adds in 2018. Comcast had more net adds in 2019 than in any year since 2007

The top wireline phone companies lost about 620,000 subscribers in 2019 – compared to a net loss of about 410,000 subscribers in 2018

Telcos had more net losses in 2019 than in any prior year

At the end of 2019, cable had a 67% market share vs. 33% for Telcos

Cable's broadband market share is at the highest level since 3Q 2001

Leichtman Research Group