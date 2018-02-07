& cplSiteName &

West Buys Flowroute for Cloud-base Software Smarts

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
7/2/2018
50%
50%

OMAHA, Neb. -- West Corporation, a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today it has entered into an agreement to acquire Seattle-based Flowroute, a leading software-centric service provider that supplies communication services and technology for cloud-based products.

Flowroute’s patented HyperNetwork helps businesses replace multiple vendors and interfaces with a single telecom network, managed through an intuitive portal. Flowroute offers a communication platform that enables independent software vendors, value-added resellers and enterprises of all sizes to quickly and easily migrate premise-based communication systems to voice over internet protocol (“VoIP”), as well as customize and automate services with application programming interfaces (“APIs”).

“By providing businesses with innovative programmatic access to communications infrastructure services, Flowroute removes the complexity of bringing new communications solutions to market. The nationwide HyperNetwork delivers leading carrier-quality calling, messaging, and SIP trunking services with unparalleled reliability, reach, and simplicity,” said John Shlonsky, CEO of West Corporation. “This acquisition adds to West’s network by bringing a cloud-based communication platform with core technical tools and APIs. The combination will create an exciting software-centric telecommunications and networking solution that West can offer to both existing and new clients.”

The acquired technology also enhances West’s delivery of many existing service offerings. The addition of Flowroute allows West clients to gain an even more reliable, high-quality user experience for their cloud communication solutions.

“Flowroute is the sixth complementary acquisition made by West in the past year,” stated Rob Wechsler, President of West Corporation. “We are excited to continue to enhance West’s cloud-based offerings through both innovation and acquisition, providing customers with a broad product set of West solutions.”

The closing of this transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2018.

West Corp.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Rubio Responds to Huawei 'Attack'
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/28/2018
GitLab Says Bye-Bye Microsoft, Moves to Google Cloud
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/27/2018
Comcast Service Down – Just Start the Weekend Now
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/29/2018
Elisa Beats US, Asia to 5G Finnish Line
Iain Morris, News Editor, 6/28/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Proper Posture Changes Everything Click Here
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives