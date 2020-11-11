Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
Global Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Telecom Italia keeps shrinking

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 11/11/2020
Comment (0)

Few of Europe's telecom giants look as dilapidated as Telecom Italia. Every few months, another chunk of the edifice seems to be cordoned off or sold in a debt-reduction exercise. Domestic revenues are now shrinking at a double-digit percentage rate. Around ten employees leave the company every day. In a country of gorgeous old ruins, its business seems perpetually in need of renovation.

The deterioration continued in the September-ending quarter with a grisly set of figures. Sales have fallen 13% over the first nine months of this year, to about €11.7 billion (US$13.8 billion), compared with the same period of 2019. Earnings tumbled more than a fifth, to just €5.1 billion ($6 billion), despite efforts to slash expenses. Telecom Italia blamed the cost of restructuring its business, as well as the impact of COVID-19. The virus has hit it badly.

The good news is that Telecom Italia remains a profitable company. In fact, its net profit was up an impressive 38%, to almost €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion), thanks to lower taxes. Its sales decline also eased in the September-ending quarter, to just 5% on a like-for-like basis. And net financial debts have dropped more than €2 billion ($2.4 billion) since this time last year, to around €25.5 billion ($30 billion).

No miracles

The market was not expecting a miracle, and Telecom Italia's share price barely flickered during mid-morning activity in Milan after bosses clung to earlier guidance. The outlook is for a "mid-single-digit" decline in sales and earnings this year, on a like-for-like basis, followed by modest sales growth and earnings stability next year.

But Jefferies, a bank, is not so sure. The performance of the Italian mobile business is of major concern. According to Telecom Italia's own breakdown of numbers, it has hemorrhaged more than 1.1 million customers so far this year, about one in 20. Prices also appear to have fallen sharply as Telecom Italia has responded to a competitive challenge. At €12.10 ($14.24), average revenue per user was 4% lower in the September-ending quarter than a year earlier. The growth inflection that is implicit in Telecom Italia's guidance for next year and 2022 looks "ambitious," said Jefferies.

A new study from Opensignal, a market-research firm, is not encouraging. It says the established mobile operator brands, including Telecom Italia, are all losing customers to Iliad, a low-cost rival that entered the market in 2018, as well as other discount brands. While COVID-19 has raised "price awareness" in Italy, there are also signs of unhappiness with the mobile network experience, according to Opensignal.

In this environment, Telecom Italia has been hacking away at expenses to safeguard profitability. Employees have suffered more than workers at most other service providers laying off staff. So far this year, Telecom Italia has cut its headcount by 2,718 roles, about 5% of the total. But since 2015, nearly 13,400 jobs have disappeared, or roughly one in five.

Provided this does not affect Telecom Italia's competitiveness, investors will celebrate. As buying behavior moves online, operators have been able to close stores without losing business. The rollout of artificially intelligent "chatbots" is allowing some to reduce the number of customer care assistants, too. Others, including the UK's Vodafone, say automation has depleted the workforce in their network operations centers (NOCs). Elisa, a Finnish operator, even claims to have a fully automated, zero-person NOC.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Perhaps the bigger worry is about capital expenditure and investment activity. That fell 12% in the first nine months, to about €2 billion ($2.4 billion), and 5% in the September-ending quarter. Under a new strategy, Telecom Italia says there has been "rationalization" of expenditure, implying it was previously spendthrift or wasteful.

But Italy is not currently well served by full-fiber networks. Those were available to only 31% of homes this time last year, according to the FTTH Council Europe, an industry association, well below rates of 86% in Spain and 57% in France. Nor is 5G yet widely deployed. Any signs of underinvestment by Telecom Italia could be unsettling, especially given Opensignal's recent analysis and its remarks about a poor network experience.

Selling the family silver

Managers have been lopping off parts of the company in a bid to raise capital, slash debt and improve efficiency. In July, they raised about €1.6 billion ($1.9 billion) by selling a part of Inwit, a joint towers venture with Vodafone, to Ardian, a consortium of investors. That move dilutes Telecom Italia's indirect stake in Inwit to just 15.4%. In a similar move, it has parked fixed-line assets in the oddly named FiberCop, agreeing to sell a 37.5% stake in this entity to KKR, another investment group, for about €1.8 billion ($2.1 billion).

Much is riding on talks with the government about the creation of a single fiber network, formed by merging FiberCop with the state-backed Open Fiber. In August, Luigi Gubitosi, Telecom Italia's CEO, said ownership of a majority stake in this venture was of paramount importance to his company. Yet discussions over the terms of a deal are still grinding on.

In the meantime, Telecom Italia has recently amputated its data center business, now run in partnership with Google Cloud. It anticipates proforma revenues of about €500 million ($588 million) this year and is forecasting sales growth of 20% annually. Increasingly, that has the appearance of an asset powered and driven by the US Internet giant.

The shine has been wearing off Telecom Italia for years. At the turn of the millennium, when it was a much larger business, its share price traded at an all-time high of €5.51 ($6.48). Today, it is worth €0.34 ($0.40), down more than 70% since late 2015. Unlike some of those Italian ruins, it looks anything but gorgeous.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Broadband networks case studies - Innovating the future of FTTx and HFC networks
Virtualizing the cable headend
Network Convergence - Building a smart, simple infrastructure with advanced network capabilities
Cable Fiber Outlook Survey Report 2020
Cable’s Fiber Outlook Survey Report – DAA & Converged Interconnect Network
Case Study – Inventory Transformation
Three new options for cable MSOs to efficiently scale their optical networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Putting customers at the heart of digital transformation
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE