Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

KPN takeover rumors broaden to new players

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 4/8/2021
Comment (0)

KPN saw a modest increase in its share price early on Thursday after rumors surfaced that Swedish private equity firm EQT is teaming up with Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners on a possible takeover bid.

Bloomberg reported last year that EQT was in the early stages of discussing the feasibility of a deal with potential advisers.

The Wall Street Journal is now suggesting that New York-based Stonepeak and EQT are working on a joint bid that would value the Dutch telco at more than $15 billion.

According to the report, which cited unidentified sources, the funds are preparing to conduct due diligence with the goal of submitting a formal bid this spring. The WSJ added that it is possible they could take on another partner, and that competing bids may also come into play.

Shares in KPN rose to €2.95 ($3.50) per share on Thursday morning, up from €2.88 at the close of trading on Wednesday.

KPN is no stranger to takeover bids and speculation, although none has succeeded to date. Carlos Slim, the billionaire owner of América Móvil, abandoned his $9.5 billion bid to take control of the operator back in 2013. In early 2019, it was reported that Canadian investor Brookfield Asset Management wanted to take over the group, but no offer materialized.

As Bloomberg previously noted, any takeover attempt these days would have to win the backing of both the KPN management and the Dutch government.

Challenging times

In early 2020, the Dutch parliament approved legislation giving the government more power to intervene in takeovers in the telecom sector. As Slim found out to his cost, a foundation associated with KPN could also acquire enough stock to thwart an acquisition.

Jefferies analysts have previously said it was "unclear" what private equity could do that is not possible under public ownership. "We do not argue KPN is undermanaged," the analysts said in 2020 pointing to "structural challenges" such as competition, regulation, market structure and outlook.

KPN has certainly been facing a number of challenges in recent years in an increasingly competitive market environment, further exacerbated by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fitch Ratings recently gave the telco a BBB rating with "outlook stable."

It pointed to positive factors such as KPN's strong domestic market position in both the mobile and fixed-line/broadband segments, "supported by its strategy to accelerate fiber deployment and 5G rollout. KPN estimated its market shares at approximately 52% in broadband (including wholesale), 31% in TV and 37% (by value) in mobile at end-2020," Fitch said.

The ratings agency said KPN's challenges include "a lack of clear growth opportunities and stemming modest market share declines," combined with rising infrastructure competition and market share ambitions.

Potential buyers?

The two putative buyers have some credentials in the telecom sector. In March 2020, for example, EQT joined with Digital Colony Partners to acquire fiber network owner Zayo Group Holdings, and has also invested in Dutch telecom provider Delta Fiber, German broadband provider Deutsche Glasfaser and Maltese operator Melita.

The investor also set up a fifth infrastructure fund, EQT Infrastructure V, last year with a hard cap for investor commitments of €15 billion that the fund is expected to reach in 2021.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners describes itself as a private equity company with a "conservative yet opportunistic approach to infrastructure investing."

It specializes in energy, power and renewables, transportation, utilities, water and communications. Founded in 2011, Stonepeak manages over $31 billion of capital for its investors (as of February 2021).

Its portfolio includes euNetworks Holdings, which provides mission-critical fiber connectivity across major markets in western Europe; ExteNet Systems, an independent provider of distributed networks enabling outdoor and indoor wireless connectivity; Vertical Bridge, a private owner and manager of wireless communication infrastructure in the US; and Xplornet Communications, a rural broadband service provider in Canada.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
A Big Technology Boost Is Coming to Telecom By Sandro Tavares, Director, Telecom Systems Marketing, Dell
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
Building a Network as Fast as the Future By Kevin Delaney, Cisco
Cloud Complications, and How to Fix Them By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is Wi-Fi 6 enough? The need for intelligent management By Bill McFarland, CTO, Plume
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE