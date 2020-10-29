Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Fiber, mobile money, pull Orange back to black in Q3, just

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 10/29/2020
Comment (0)

It may not all be sunny days ahead, but Orange saw its fortunes revive in 2020's third quarter.

"There has been no fall-off in demand during the health crisis, when the quality of connectivity is more essential than ever," said Chief Executive Stéphane Richard.

Overall, its revenues of €10.58 billion (US12.35 billion) in July, August and September just managed to beat 2019's same period by 0.8% in this morning's financial results.

Join the dots: Q3 was a record one for fiber, says Orange CEO Stephane Richard. (Source: Orange)
Join the dots: Q3 was a record one for fiber, says Orange CEO Stéphane Richard.
(Source: Orange)

Revenues for the year to date are up too, over the first nine months of 2019, by 0.5%.

France itself saw its revenues up 3.1%, while in the rest of Europe they dropped by 3.7%.

Closest to home, Orange did well out of its arrangements to co-finance rollout of the French fiber network with other operators.

In these arrangements, Orange bears the brunt of the deployment costs, then earns a fee from other operators, like Iliad's subsidiary Free, when they use it.

Revenue from these fees generated an extra €350-400 million ($408-467 million), says Orange's chief financial officer, Ramon Fernandez.

And the coronavirus pandemic probably will increase pressure on politicians to support working from home by more investments in fiber, down the road.

Orange certainly has been doing well so far with fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), even if a price war has kept prices down.

"With 360,000 net adds, we've had a record quarter for fiber in France, where we now have more than 4 million customers," says Richard.

(Orange) Money Money Money

But Africa and the Middle East were kindest to Orange.

Mobile data and a surge of activity in the popular mobile money service Orange Money pushed those regions to 5.1% revenue growth.

In fact, Orange Money reached a yearly revenue growth of 27.1% in the third quarter.

The mobile money service is available in 18 countries in the Middle East and Africa.

The active customer base, now over 20 million, increased 21% over the quarter.

It competes in this market with Safaricom's M-Pesa service, and the other pan-African mobile operators, Airtel, Millicom, MTN and Vodacom.

No, nay, never will I be a wild roamer

The summer months ordinarily are "very, very big quarters for roaming", Fernandez noted.

But not this year, when holidaymakers staying at home wiped €150 million ($175 million) from Orange's third-quarter profits.

The operator won the broadest range of 5G spectrum in France earlier this month, gaining 90 megahertz for which it paid €854 million ($996 million), in regulator Arcep's auction of the 3.5GHz band.

Orange is also newlyweds with Google Cloud, using cloud services in its 5G edge rollout, and AI expertise to market its services better with analytics and machine learning.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The telco is the world's tenth largest mobile network operator and Europe's fourth largest.

It is 77% publicly traded, with the government of France holding a 23% stake through two public bodies, the Agence des participations de l'État and the Banque publique d'investissement.

In a show of confidence, Orange's board backed returning its dividends up to their 2020 level of 70c a share, after dropping them to 50c in April as the coronavirus started to cut into revenues.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
ESG Research White Paper: The Latest Insights with Cybersecurity
Video: Confidently secure your business with SecureX
Reimagine Security with a Security Platform Approach
Simplify your Security with the Broadest, Most Integrated Platform
Reduce Complexity with a Built In Platform Experience
SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Managed versus DIY SD WAN
Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why Containerized Probes Are Needed for In-Depth Subscriber Analytics and Advanced Troubleshooting for 5G By Michal Fridman, VP Marketing and Business Development, Radcom
Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE