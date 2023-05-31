Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: VEON in final stages of Russia operations sale

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Keysight and Nokia to test sub-Terahertz equipment for 6G; China Telecom to establish a quantum technology group; GSMA says progress on eliminating the gender mobile gap has stalled.

  • Operator group VEON says it has entered the "final stages" of the anticipated sale of its Russian operations. The company announced the sale last year following Russia's unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine. VEON has shifted its focus on its other markets – Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine. (See also: Downsized VEON looks beyond Russia for growth.)

    VEON will now focus on its remaining markets in Central and South Asia (Source: Pavel Kapish/Alamy Stock Photo)
    VEON will now focus on its remaining markets in Central and South Asia
    (Source: Pavel Kapish/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Keysight and Nokia Bell Labs have said they will demonstrate 6G sub-Terahertz component characterization in June during the 2023 International Microwave Symposium. While sub-Terahertz spectrum has been touted as a possible resource for 6G, its highly limited propagation characteristics – meaning low penetration and range – continue to be a challenge. To mitigate the issue, Keysight and Nokia have worked on developing equipment including amplifiers, mixers and frequency converters that do not add to signal distortion. See the article on Light Reading's sister publication Telecoms.com for more.

  • China Telecom will establish a quantum technology group in the city of Anhui, Reuters reports, with an investment of 3 billion yuan (US$422 million). The China Telecom Quantum Information Technology Group will focus on technology development and its acceleration. The move comes as the Chinese government seeks to become a leader in quantum and follows rival China Mobile's November statement saying the telco will explore the use of quantum computing to address computational bottlenecks in 5G and 6G.

  • In other quantum news, IMDEA Software and IMDEA Networks institutes have partnered with six other organizations on an EU-funded project to establish what the partners claim will be Europe's largest quantum network in Madrid, targeting applications in computing and communications. Fiber deployed by MadQCI will enable exchange technology validation, as well as the development of new use cases and innovations.

  • The GSMA warns that progress in reducing the mobile gender gap in low- and middle-income countries has stalled for a second year, with women still 19% less likely to use the Internet than men. Most of the women affected are in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. Affordability is cited as the biggest obstacle, with high costs of handsets identified as the main reason. Other issues include lack of literacy and digital skills, as well as safety and security concerns. Women in these countries are also less likely than men to own a mobile phone of any kind (by 7%), especially a smartphone (17%).

  • Orange's customers in France were left in a crunch on Tuesday as a country-wide outage prevented many from placing phone calls. The problem also affected calls to emergency services, although the impact was "limited," according to a statement given by the operator to French media. Customers were advised to dial 112, the EU-wide emergency number, rather than local services. As of 8:30 PM, Orange tweeted that the issue had been resolved.

  • Fibrus has announced it has connected the first households in Cumbria under the £5 billion ($6.18 billion), government-funded Project Gigabit, which seeks to bring fiber to hard-to-reach parts of the UK.

  • Digital infrastructure platform EXA Infrastructure will provide fiber to Digital Realty's data centers in the Mediterranean, including Barcelona, Athens and Heraklion. This follows previous deployments of EXA's fiber in Digital Realty's data centers in Paris, Dublin and Zagreb.

  • AI experts and public figures from across the world have signed a short open letter posted on the website of the Center for AI Safety, warning of the risks brought on by AI. It simply says: "Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war."

  • Taiwanese equipment manufacturer D-Link has launched a dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system Aquila Pro AI M30, which uses AI algorithms to minimize interference and improve reliability.

    — Tereza Krásová, Associate Editor, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
    June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
    June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
    June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
    June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
    June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
    June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
    June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
    June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
    June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
    China Mobile Completes China's First 5GC Resource-Pool Switchover with Huawei's Core Network O&M Solution By Huawei
    ZTE reaffirms its commitment to ITU's Partner2Connect Digital Coalition By ZTE
    Is The Traditional PayTV Provider Being Squeezed Out? By Terry Doyle for Enghouse Networks
    5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE