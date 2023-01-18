Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Telia wields the jobs ax again – report

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Tele2 builds wireless network for Axfood; Nokia helps tackle the digital divide in Senegal; UK toughens up online safety legislation.

  • Nordic operator Telia is in talks with labor unions in Sweden, Finland and Norway over more job cuts, Reuters reports. According to the news agency, the proposed layoffs would affect around 100 roles in Finland, 150 in Sweden and 70 in Norway, and form part of a restructuring plan announced a couple of years ago by CEO Allison Kirkby. Since 2021, says Reuters, Telia has been shedding 1,000 jobs every year. The operator currently employs around 20,000 people. (See Eurobites: Telia Norway sheds tenth of workforce, Big telcos have cut headcount by 9% since 2015 and Telia holds steady in testing times.)

    (Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Telia rival Tele2 is to build and maintain a wireless network for grocery chain Axfood at its massive new warehouse near Stockholm. Tele2 will connect the new facility primarily through Wi-Fi that will control hand scanners, forklift computers, cameras, alarms, solar energy plants and more. As part of the deal, Tele2 is responsible for the re-use and recycling of old equipment.

  • Nokia is collaborating with UNICEF on a project that they hope will help improve digital education and training in parts of Senegal. More than 10,000 middle school students and their teachers in digitally underserved areas of the West African country should benefit from the scheme, which will include specific sessions on digital skills as well as an upgrading of equipment and connectivity.

  • Netherlands-based coffee giant Jacobs Douwe Egberts has gone down the SD-WAN route for better internal connectivity, with help from Orange Business Services. In addition, Orange is providing a range of managed network security services across the core infrastructure of Jacobs Douwe Egberts' data centers located in Amsterdam, Sao Paulo and Singapore, along with cloud-based security technology. Jacobs Douwe Egberts has more than 120 business locations worldwide.

  • Big Tech bosses could end up in jail for two years if they fail to protect children from online harm following the toughening-up of new legislation being drawn up by the UK government. As Reuters reports, the governing Conservative Party felt compelled to add teeth to the legislation to get more support from lawmakers after facing potential defeat over the passage of the delayed Online Safety Bill. (See Eurobites: UK's Online Safety Bill reaches lawmakers.)

  • Truespeed, a full-fiber broadband provider based in southwest England, is responding to the UK's cost-of-living crisis by extending its price freeze for a further seven months (from May 2023 until the end of the year) and introducing a basic £20 (US$24.76) per month, 30Mbit/s tier for financially vulnerable customers. Last year Truespeed secured £100 million ($123.8 million) in funding from Aviva Investors, following on from an initial £75 million ($92.8 million) investment made by the firm in 2017. (See Eurobites: Truespeed turns to Adtran for XGS-PON boost.)

  • Telecom Italia (TIM) has joined the Venice Sustainability Foundation, an organization which, as its name suggests, brings various stakeholders together to help ensure the future prosperity of the magical but sinking Italian city and its surrounding area. TIM will bring its expertise in 5G, IoT, AI and the like to the cause.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
    Digital Divide Digital Symposium
    February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
    January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
    February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
    February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
    February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
    February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
    February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Delivering 10G Services with Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
    How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
    Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
    Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
    Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
    Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE