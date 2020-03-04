AT&T tops US fiber-lit building leaderboard – Vertical Systems Group

BOSTON, Mass. – Vertical Systems Group's 2019 U.S. Fiber Lit Buildings LEADERBOARD results are as follows (in rank order by number of on-net fiber lit buildings): AT&T, Verizon, Spectrum Enterprise, CenturyLink, Comcast, Cox, Crown Castle Fiber, Frontier, Zayo, Altice USA, Atlantic Broadband, Windstream and Consolidated Communications. These thirteen retail and wholesale fiber providers qualify for this benchmark with 10,000 or more on-net U.S. fiber lit commercial buildings as of year-end 2019.

Additionally, twelve companies qualify for the 2019 Challenge Tier as follows (in alphabetical order): Cincinnati Bell, Cleareon, Cogent, Conterra, DQE Communications, Everstream, FirstLight, IFN, Logix Fiber Networks, Segra, Unite Private Networks, and Uniti Fiber. These fiber providers each qualify for the 2019 Challenge Tier with between 2,000 and 9,999 U.S. fiber lit commercial buildings.

YE 2019 Fiber Provider Research Highlights

AT&T retains the #1 rank on the Fiber Lit Buildings LEADERBOARD for the fourth consecutive year.

The top four companies - AT&T, Verizon, Spectrum Enterprise and CenturyLink - each have more than 100,000 on-net fiber lit buildings.

Atlantic Broadband (#11) and Consolidated Communications (#13) attain a LEADERBOARD rank for the first time, moving up from the Challenge Tier.

Windstream drops to the #12 position, down from #11 in the prior year.

Conterra, DQE Communications and Everstream all advance to the Challenge Tier, moving up from the Market Player tier.

GTT and FiberLight drop into the Market Player tier from Challenge Tier.

Market Players include all other fiber providers with fewer than 2,000 U.S. commercial fiber lit buildings. The 2019 Market Players tier includes more than two hundred metro, regional and other fiber providers, including the following companies (in alphabetical order): Armstrong, C Spire, Centracom, CTS Telecom, Douglas Fast Net, EnTouch Business, ExteNet Systems, Fatbeam, FiberLight, Fusion, Google Fiber, GTT, Hunter Communications, LS Networks, Mediacom Business, MetroNet Business, Midco Business, Pilot Fiber, PS Lightwave, Shentel Business, Silver Star Telecom, Syringa, TDS Telecom, TPX Communications, U.S. Signal, Veracity, WOW!Business and others.

Vertical Systems Group