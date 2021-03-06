Windstream Enterprise announces new enhancements for SD-WAN with VMware

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Windstream Enterprise (WE), a managed communications service provider, has announced new feature enhancements and hardware available for its VMware-powered SD-WAN.

The three new SD-WAN edge devices are the next-generation technology from VMware, named as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. These new edge devices offer better performance with enhanced processors that support additional functionally, simplified design and deployment with less complexity. The enhancements enable Windstream Enterprise to offer customers industry-leading SD-WAN technology.

The new SD-WAN edges support the SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) evolution by integrating SD-WAN and security. Managed Network Security (MNS) is deployed as a Virtual Network Function (VNF) on the VMware edge delivering unified threat management protection for the SD-WAN network.

"Being able to share the news of these new enhancements available for Windstream Enterprise VMware-powered SD-WAN is incredibly exciting," said Mike Frane, vice president of product marketing at Windstream Enterprise. "These enhancements highlight the importance of unifying security and SD-WAN as an integral part of our SASE architecture and evolution."

Customers will be able to access the MNS VNF from Windstream Enterprise's award-winning WE Connect portal to remotely self-service, view and configure their VNF firewalls to enable the following benefits:

View firewall details and policies to enable proper configuration to protect their networks

Manage web filtering policy, including the ability to block specific URLs or categories based on content

Application control policies that protect employees from inappropriate, harmful and unprotected apps

Automated reports generated to review and audit internet use and potential risky behavior

"These new capabilities deliver a significant technological upgrade to Windstream Enterprise SD-WAN customers," said Mike Flannery, chief marketing officer at Windstream Enterprise. "As the company continues to lean into the use of virtualization technology alongside its networking and security solutions, Windstream Enterprise remains committed to delivering customers an unrivaled experience and accelerated success."

Resources

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, Jonathan Forest, et al., 23 September 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Windstream Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: WIN)