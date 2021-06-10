Versa Networks hires its first chief financial officer

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Versa Networks, the leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced it has named former Medallia and NetSuite financial executive Lalit Kumar as its first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Kumar joins Versa to further develop the financial infrastructure, teams, and processes which will increase the company's already impressive growth.

"Great people build world-class products and serve illustrious companies," said Mr. Kumar. "The opportunity to work with the most talented minds and serve the most demanding customers is why I am so excited to be the first CFO at Versa Networks. I look forward to building the finance organization and helping take Versa to the next level."

Mr. Kumar is a seasoned SaaS growth finance leader with more than 20 years of experience leading the growth of companies, including multiple successful exits. Most recently, he was at Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) where he led a successful IPO and robust growth doubling revenue in his three years there. Prior to Medallia, Mr. Kumar led NetSuite through transformative growth with annual reoccurring revenue doubling to more than $1B, and ultimately to a successful buyout by Oracle in one of the largest enterprise software deals at that time. Early in his career, Mr. Kumar spent nearly 10 years at Dell Inc. leading the company through a period of rapid growth and significant IT landscape transformation. He holds an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin, and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee.

"Lalit brings proven leadership in driving growth, successful exits, and building processes that Versa will leverage to continue on our aggressive growth trajectory," said Kelly Ahuja, CEO with Versa Networks. "We look forward to benefiting from his proven expertise in scaling startups as we continue our rapid growth and global expansion to meet rising worldwide demand for Versa SASE."

Versa Networks offers Versa SASE as a SaaS, delivering tightly integrated services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS™) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) more than five years ago. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content. As the leader in the fastest growing security and networking category, SASE, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry's leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its 2021 industry report.

