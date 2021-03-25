Podcast: MetTel's Ed Fox on extending enterprise IT to home networks





Ed Fox, CTO of MetTel, joins the Light Reading podcast to discuss challenges in extending SD-WAN services to home networks, whether SASE makes sense to enterprise customers and how MetTel is helping its customers navigate the onslaught of video conferencing and messaging applications.

"Extending SD-WAN to the home – we've done it sparingly and not as much as you would have thought," says Fox. As employees return to the office, Fox predicts that enterprises will take a hard look at the VPN, SD-WAN and SASE services available as they develop strategies around their move to the cloud and also balance IT support for remote and on-premises employees.

"There was a lot of trepidation [from enterprise customers] about extending the network to home," says Fox. "Also, the IT departments didn't want to do it because now I have to deal with 'Joe's' cable modem and all of a sudden I'm in his home network? Those are some of the things we saw that really surprised us."

In addition, Fox discusses how MetTel is assisting its customers in managing a variety of collaboration applications such as WebEx and Microsoft Teams, and how these apps are impacting enterprise use of traditional phone services.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading