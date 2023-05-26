Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Eurobites: EU approves Viasat/Inmarsat deal

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Saudi-Europe subsea deal agreed; Tesla rear-ended by data issues; OpenAI boss loves Europe after all.

  • The European Commission has given US-based Viasat its blessing to acquire Inmarsat, concluding that the proposed merger does not raise competition concerns in the nascent market for the supply of in-flight broadband connectivity. Following its examination of the deal, the Commission found reason to believe that a number of "sizable competitors would likely exert sufficient competitive pressure on the merged entity." The news will come as a relief to both companies as initially the Commission had sounded dubious about the deal, pointing out that the pair are close competitors and that there were few alternative suppliers in the market. As well as providing satellite capacity to third-party satellite service providers, both companies provide satellite services to customers across a range of other industry sectors, including in the maritime, energy, government, and business aviation sectors. (See Eurobites: Brussels bristles at Viasat/Inmarsat deal.)

    (Source: Viasat)
    (Source: Viasat)

  • Center3, owned by the Saudi Telecom Company (STC), has agreed a deal with Alcatel Submarine Networks to connect Saudi Arabia with Europe by building the EMC West subsea and terrestrial data cables. Once built, EMC West will link Haql (in Saudi Arabia) with Genoa (Italy) and Marseille (France). The system is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2026. The second phase of the EMC System, EMC Global, which will connect Saudi Arabia with Asia, is in the process of being finalized and details will be announced soon.

  • Just days after Meta was socked by the EU with a $1.3 billion fine for data privacy infringements, it now appears Elon Musk's Tesla car company is in hot water for similar misdemeanors. Citing German newspaper Handelsblatt, Reuters reports that the German authorities suspect Tesla of potential data protection violations, with 100 gigabytes of confidential data relating to customers, employees and business partners being leaked to the newspaper.

  • The boss of OpenAI, the company behind the apparently all-conquering ChatGPT "generative AI" flapdoodle, has taken to Twitter to reassure Europe that he has no plans to withdraw from the continent after all. Earlier this week Sam Altman said that he and his company may consider pulling out of the EU if OpenAI was unable to meet the bloc's data privacy regulations, which Altman clearly considers overly onerous.

  • Employees of Sweden-based operator Telia have been forbidden from using TikTok on their work devices, according to Finnish website YLE. They are just the latest in a long line of wage slaves who have been told not to sully their work phones with the Chinese-owned social media platform because of data security concerns.

  • On a more positive note, Telia says that nine in ten Norwegians now have access to its 5G network. Across all of Telia's markets, its population coverage now exceeds 75%.

  • EE, the mobile arm of UK incumbent operator BT, is to conduct a 3G switch-off trial in the north-western English town of Warrington in July. The company hopes to "retire" 3G nationwide in early 2024. Customers using older 3G handsets will still be able to make calls and send texts over 2G as normal but will need to use Wi-Fi or move to a 4G or 5G device to access the Internet on their mobile phone. According to EE, 95% of EE customers in Warrington no longer use 3G data.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Rogers tackles network energy consumption
    BT’s journey toward a 5G Core: A direct evolution to cloud native
    5 Digital Monetization Use Cases
    ACP Optimized Sales Datasheet
    Embracing Digital Ecosystems with Partner Management
    Finding the Right Path for B2B2C Success
    Why CSPs Need a Clear Omnichannel Strategy to Sell B2B2X Services
    How Embracing Automation Can Boost Productivity, Lower Costs, and Transform Your Operations
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
    May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
    June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
    June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
    June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
    June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
    June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
    June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
    June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
    June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
    June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Is The Traditional PayTV Provider Being Squeezed Out? By Terry Doyle for Enghouse Networks
    5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
    Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
    Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
    How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE