Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Routing/Switching

AT&T boasts of core 'white box' success in 5G, fiber push

News Analysis
Comment (0)

AT&T said it has now migrated more than 52% of all of its production traffic onto next-generation "white box" core routers running on products from the likes of Broadcom and DriveNets.

The company said its move to such "open" systems has helped its aggressive 5G and fiber expansions.

"We announced the next-gen open disaggregated core routing and the next-gen open disaggregated IP edge routing platforms in 2020. And in 2022, our open, disaggregated program took a significant leap forward!" wrote Mike Satterlee, AT&T's VP of network core infrastructure services. "In fact, it is meeting and, in many cases, exceeding our expectations."

In a lengthy post to the company's website, Satterlee said AT&T's work in the space stretches back to its Domain 2.0 announcement in 2013, which involved pivoting much of its network hardware into software. More recently, AT&T has been working to shift its core routing systems from proprietary equipment supplied by a single vendor to decoupled, "open" components that can be integrated together into one switching and routing platform. "We call these open platforms 'white box' systems," Satterlee wrote.

A major element of AT&T's recent efforts stems from its 2020 agreement with startup DriveNets. "DriveNets really came in as a disruptor in the space," Satterlee told SDxCentral this week. "They don't sell hardware platforms. They are a software-based company and they were really the first to do this right."

"Being entrusted with AT&T's core network traffic – and delivering on our performance, reliability and service availability commitments to AT&T – demonstrates our solution's strengths in meeting the needs of the most demanding service providers in the world," Ido Susan, DriveNets CEO, said in a release.

AT&T's latest announcement comes just a few months after Israel-based DriveNets hauled in an additional $262 million to fund its growth.

But DriveNets isn't the only vendor supporting AT&T's shift to open, disaggregated platforms in its core network. The company said it is also using:

  • new edge routers from Broadcom, Cisco and UfiSpace;
  • cell-site gateway routers from UfiSpace running Broadcom Qumran-AX chips and Ciena's Vyatta NOS software;
  • Ethernet Mux based on Broadcom's Qumran-MX chips, EdgeCore hardware and Ciena's SAOS Network Operating System software;
  • customer premise equipment (CPE) using products from Intel, Broadcom, Marvell and Silicom coupled with Vyatta NOS software from Ciena;
  • and Open ROADM-compliant components developed by Ciena, Cisco, Fujitsu, Infinera and Nokia.

"We are continuing to develop the open and disaggregated ecosystem to enable more advanced management capabilities and additional use cases," Satterlee explained. "The task now is to unlock its full potential and make its capabilities more consumable and flexible for our customers."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Routed Optical Networking - A Transformative Architecture of Network Layer Convergence
White Paper:  Stop Threats Inside and Outside your Networks
White Paper: Cisco 8000 Series Routers: Trustworthy Hardware Designed to Protect Against Threats and Attacks
Modernize the Edge of Your Network to Support the Internet of the Future
White Paper: IOS XR7: The New Operating System that is Thin, Fit and Modern
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Telco vs. Cable: Who comes out on top? By Cheenu Seshadri, Managing Partner, Three Horizon Advisors
Don't worry about the government? By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE